WHITE CREEK, N.Y. — Two Bennington-area teenagers are still hospitalized at Albany Medical Center following a one-car rollover Friday on Washington County Route 68, with one in critical condition, the investigator handling the case said Monday.
Washington County Sherriff’s Office Senior Investigator Harold Spiezio said the two girls were in critical and serious condition, respectively, following a crash that closed the road and brought multiple first responders across the state line, where the town lines of White Creek and Shaftsbury meet. In all, five female passengers were injured, two of them 15 years old and the remainder 16 years old.
The Mount Anthony Union Regional School District informed the school community about the accident on Friday, and said it would make counseling available to students and staff on Monday.
“This afternoon we were contacted by the New York State Police about an automotive accident in New York State. This accident involved five Mt. Anthony Union High School students. This situation is evolving but serious, as some students were transported to local hospitals,” the statement said.
“Please know that we are unable to release more information at this time in order to protect student safety and comply with the investigation by the New York State Police Department. There will be supports for students and staff available starting Monday,” the district said.
Spiezio said it may be weeks before investigators know exactly why the Honda Accord left the westbound lane, swerved back into the highway, and then went into a ditch and rolled. It’s believed that speed was a factor in the crash, Spiezio said.
The identities of the victims are being withheld, as they are all juveniles.
One of the girls was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with critical injuries. She is still in critical but stable condition, Spiezio said. Another of the girls was transported to Albany Medical Center with serious but non life-threatening injuries, and is still in serious condition, Spiezio said. Three other occupants were transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, treated and released.
It appeared that the two most seriously inured girls were ejected from the vehicle and were not wearing seatbelts, Spiezio said.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team is assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation, Spiezio said.
The Shaftsbury Fire Department and Bennington Rescue Squad were among agencies responding to the scene. The Washington County Sherriff’s Office was also assisted at the scene by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team, New York State Police, the Cambridge and White Creek fire departments, and the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad.