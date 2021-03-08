BENNINGTON — Two more residents of the Vermont Veterans Home have tested positive for COVID-19, following some recent positive test results among staff members.
The situation has prompted a special meeting of the board of trustees on Friday to discuss testing and related issues, including the percentage of direct care staff who have not been vaccinated against the disease.
Veterans Home CEO Melissa Jackson, who announced the two cases among residents over the weekend, said Monday in an email, “They are both at VVH and both remain asymptomatic. No new residents or staff have tested positive since I spoke to you last.”
She added, “We are doing PCR testing [of staff and residents] today and will have the results back in 24 to 36 hours.”
Also on Monday, a board meeting and audioconference was scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. The agenda calls for discussing the situation with COVID-19 at the home and the issue of staff vaccinations.
Public comments will be accepted, with listeners able to call into the meeting.
To hear the meeting via telephone, call 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 844 4921 4789. The password is 069784.
PRIOR CASES
The Veterans Home, which recently listed just over 100 residents and a total of about 200 staff members in all departments, has been conducting daily antigen – or rapid – tests and twice-weekly PCR – or standard – COVID tests since several cases were reported in December and early January.
Two residents were among those testing positive over the next few weeks, and both subsequently died, apparently of complications from the disease. The other positive tests earlier this year were among eight staff members, all of whom were later cleared to return to work after quarantining.
Jackson said at that time that vaccinations were being provided to residents and all but a few had received the shots. However, a significant percentage of the staff members had not received the vaccination although eligible as front line health care workers.
She told the Banner last week that only 39 percent of direct care staff had been vaccinated to date, adding that 60 percent of the entire staff, including office workers not providing direct care, have been vaccinated.
The home has provided information and done outreach to speak to all staff members about the vaccination, she has said, and was continuing to do so.
She said both of the residents who tested positive last week had been vaccinated, and they remained asymptomatic Monday.
TWO HAVE DIED
The most recent death of a home resident from complications of the disease occurred on Feb. 14, after the person was reported hospitalized in early February, Jackson confirmed.
Another resident was hospitalized in early January and subsequently was reported on Jan. 20 to have died.
Recently reported results of the routine staff testing have confirmed at least five positive results among staff members -- two from tests taken on March 1. Jackson has said there were three positive results among staff on Feb. 27.
The two recent positive tests among residents were reported on Friday, and Jackson said they have been moved to a COVID isolation and respiratory care section of the Veterans Home.
NOT REQUIRED
Employees are not required to be vaccinated, Jackson said last week, adding that any mandate would have to come at the state level, as the workers are state employees.
Steve Howard, executive director of the Vermont State Employees Association, representing employees at the home, said such a mandate would have to be implemented by Gov. Phil Scott and would have to be negotiated with the union.
He added that some facilities around the country have offered incentives to staff members who are vaccinated and suggested that as an option for the home to consider.
Family members of the residents have been continually updated about positive test results, including through videoconference session. In-person visits, however, have been suspended, and residents are receiving their meals in their rooms and not attending social or other activities.
Jackson said Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regulations require restricting nursing home visitations for at least 14 days after a positive COVID-19 test result is reported.
Following the early January test results, positive results among individual staff members were posted among notifications by the facility on Feb. 18 and Feb. 1.