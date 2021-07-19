BENNINGTON — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash along Route 279 on Sunday that killed a passenger dog, according to the Bennington Police Department.
A 2013 Subaru Forester was heading west on Route 279 when it crashed into a 2016 Ford F-150, which had just exited the on ramp from Route 67, the BPD said in a release. The Subaru reportedly rolled over once from the collision, causing a dog to get thrown off of the vehicle.
Investigators said the animal died on scene, which was near Exit 1 of Bennington. Another dog in the SUV was injured and taken to a local veterinary hospital.
Police identified the SUV driver as Toni McDougle, 51, of Walpole, N.H. and the truck driver as Brian Jones, 32, of Hoosick Falls, N.Y. Neither was injured.
Both vehicles were towed, and this section of the road was closed while police cleared the scene. The Bennington Rural Fire Department and the Bennington Rescue Squad also responded, the BPD said.
Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Sgt. Stemp at 802-442-1030 or through the BPD website, Benningtonpolice.com.