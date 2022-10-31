Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

SUNDERLAND — A crash on Route 7 in Sunderland left a car and tractor-trailer totaled and one driver airlifted to Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center with injuries.

Vermont State Police at the Shaftsbury barracks said that troopers responded to reports of a crash today at 9:16 a.m. The two-vehicle collision occurred on Route 7 at Kesick Swamp. 

According to police, a 2015 Honda Accord driven by Christopher Cole, 39, of Springfield, traveled into the southbound lane, ultimately colliding with a tractor-trailer unit driven by Darian J. Robinson, 29, of Anderson, Ind. 

Cole was injured in the crash and airlifted to Albany. The investigation is currently ongoing.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.