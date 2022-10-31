SUNDERLAND — A crash on Route 7 in Sunderland left a car and tractor-trailer totaled and one driver airlifted to Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center with injuries.
Vermont State Police at the Shaftsbury barracks said that troopers responded to reports of a crash today at 9:16 a.m. The two-vehicle collision occurred on Route 7 at Kesick Swamp.
According to police, a 2015 Honda Accord driven by Christopher Cole, 39, of Springfield, traveled into the southbound lane, ultimately colliding with a tractor-trailer unit driven by Darian J. Robinson, 29, of Anderson, Ind.
Cole was injured in the crash and airlifted to Albany. The investigation is currently ongoing.