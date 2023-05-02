Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

SHAFTSBURY — Two Shaftsbury men suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 7A near the intersection of Myers Road in the town of Shaftsbury.

Vermont State Police said the investigation revealed David Crossman, 66, and 21-year-old Andrew Owens were traveling northbound before the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. They said Owens was stopped and attempting to turn left onto Myers Road from VT Route 7A, when Crossman's vehicle collided with the rear-end of Owen's car. Police called the accident "a heavy rear-end collision," and heavy damage was reported to both vehicles.

Both men were transported to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Shaftsbury Fire Department, Bennington Rescue Squad, and Walt’s Towing Service.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.