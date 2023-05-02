SHAFTSBURY — Two Shaftsbury men suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 7A near the intersection of Myers Road in the town of Shaftsbury.
Vermont State Police said the investigation revealed David Crossman, 66, and 21-year-old Andrew Owens were traveling northbound before the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. They said Owens was stopped and attempting to turn left onto Myers Road from VT Route 7A, when Crossman's vehicle collided with the rear-end of Owen's car. Police called the accident "a heavy rear-end collision," and heavy damage was reported to both vehicles.
Both men were transported to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Shaftsbury Fire Department, Bennington Rescue Squad, and Walt’s Towing Service.