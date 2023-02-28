SHAFTSBURY — Two Select Board races highlight the March 7 town election ballot.
Incumbent Anthony “Tony” Krulikowski is seeking another three-year term and is challenged by Ken Harrington, a former Select Board member, and Tony D’Onofrio, a former school board member and director of facilities for the Mount Anthony Union high school and middle school.
In another race, incumbent board member Joseph Barber is challenged for a two-year term by Planning Commission member Naomi Miller.
Tony D’Onofrio
D'Onofrio said his goal in running for the Select Board “is to see the community continue to grow stronger together.”
His priority, he said, is to “stop the solar project on Holy Smoke Road. Destroying 85-plus acres of beautiful green and then selling the power out of state does nothing for the town of Shaftsbury or the county.”
He added, “We need to come up with an enhanced energy plan so we can find preferred solar sites that make sense for everyone in the town and make sure that the town of Shaftsbury and Bennington County are the ones getting the power benefits, not letting them sell it out of state.”
Concerning economic development, D'Onofrio said, “Help the existing mom and pop stores succeed. Such as, help the parking situation with the new Country Store that is in the works to reopen. Maybe work along with Clearbrook to help offset the [community-supported agriculture] winter program they offer, which in turn would lower the cost so anyone who would like to could take advantage of it. Win, win for everyone.”
D’Onofrio said he was born in Southern Vermont and raised in western Massachusetts before returning to Vermont more than a decade ago.
Serving as a lieutenant in the Shaftsbury Fire Department for the past seven years and for three years in the Army “has strengthened my passion for working as a team to move towards the greater good,” D'Onofrio said. “I know the importance of communication, and how it directly impacts our ability to accomplish tasks. Being a team player and learning from those around you is so important. My experiences have helped me learn how to adapt and overcome, leading those around me.”
He said that after serving on the Shaftsbury School Board, and later the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School Board, he accepted the director of facilities post with the MAU District.
“This work allows me to impact my community every day, helping to create a safe and healthy learning environment for our students,” he said. “I enjoy leading my crew as they make a real life difference for our school community.”
D'Onofrio said he is “passionate about listening to my neighbors and connecting with like minded people in beautiful Shaftsbury. I am deeply rooted in this community, and look forward to the opportunity to make a real difference here.”
Ken Harrington
Harrington said he is running “because I feel that the planning board and the select board have totally failed the people and the town on the proposed solar site on Holy Smoke Road.”
He added, “I feel that if the planning committee, the zoning board and the select board had voted in unison against the solar site, and then put it on a townwide vote with a large negative vote, the town would be in a much better position to regulate or stop the site.”
Harrington said, “The [solar] developer claims that the town will get $100,000 and the school the same. I have the tax bill from Ludlow, Vermont, that has the current largest solar array in the state and [the developers] are paying $36,055 a year. Bennington has a solar ordinance that I have taken before both [Shaftsbury] boards at least twice. Both have refused to adopt it. The only member to try to do anything was Mr. Joe Barber, and he couldn't get a second on any motion he made.”
Harrington also said that “the town does not have a [town official] recall provision in town law. When I am elected, I will work to have that in town law. I feel that both boards are not working in the best interests of the voters.”
The candidate is a lifelong resident of Shaftsbury.
“I am a high school graduate of North Bennington High School,” he said. “I was highway foreman of the Shaftsbury highway department for four years. I had my own construction business for 35 years. I retired six years ago.”
Harrington previously served on the Select Board for nine years.
Anthony Krulikowski
“My priorities for the town are economic development brought on by the availability of ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief] funding,” Krulikowski said. “Affordable workforce housing to attract people to Shaftsbury. And a long-term solution to the threat of large solar arrays in our town.”
He added, “I look forward to working with people to implement solutions to these problems that affect our town.”
Krulikowski has also served as the board's representative to the Bennington Rescue Squad and was a recent member of the ARPA Committee. He now serves as vice chairman of the Select Board.
“I have been a high school principal for 20 years,” he said. “Started at Mt. Anthony [Union High School], went to Proctor outside of Rutland. I've served for a time as an interim at Capital Region BOCES (Board of Cooperative Educational Services) as well.”
After retiring from education, Krulikowski became coordinator for the Guardian ad Litem Program in Southwestern Vermont in Family Court.
“I am currently a case reviewer for the [state] Department of Children and Families,” he said.
Krulikowski has two master's degrees, one in educational psychology and statistics and the other in educational policies.
“Shaftsbury is an amazing town full of potential and energy with the people to fulfill its promise,” he said. “I'm proud to serve on the non-partisan select board.”
Naomi Miller
Miller, who is challenging incumbent Joseph Barber for the two-year board seat, said her “overall goal will be to build the flexible resilience that comes from strong community.”
Her priorities include “careful allocation of the ARPA funding to seed initiatives that build community; bringing diverse voices together to bridge in Shaftsbury the cultural/political divide emerging in the nation; and preparing for the enormous changes coming our way with climate change, including building town-sponsored networks for sharing and for providing care to the vulnerable.”
While she believes the town’s influence on state permitting for the solar facility proposed near Holy Smoke Road will have limited impact, “I still believe that the Select Board should make a statement, and the statement should reflect all sides of the issue [as expressed by residents],” Miller said.
She added, “I think the most important thing we can do is to develop a more enhanced energy plan so that there is much more legal standing on the part of the town [on energy project permitting]. And the Planning Commission is in the process of doing that now.”
Miller has been a member of the commission since 2018 and said she has favored adoption of an energy plan.
She doubts, however, that an town energy plan – with preferred sites for solar projects and other provisions – will be in place in time to affect the proposal for a site off Holy Smoke Road.
The developers have submitted advance notice of their intention to seek a permit from the state Public Utility Commission, which has authority over energy facility permitting, and submission of a formal permit application to the PUC is likely to come before the town can adopt an energy plan.
Concerning expected ARPA funding, Miller, who served on a town advisory committee on uses for the money, said, “To whatever extent possible, I think it should be used as seed money for grants.”
One goal, she said, should be proposed development of a community center near the town offices in Cole Hall.
But the “first order of business,” she said, should be to make sure Cole Hall complies with Americans with Disability Act requirements, adding that there is wide agreement in town on that point.
On the effects of changing climate, Miller said, “It think there are a lot of changes coming down the road, and I think Southern Vermont is increasingly a migratory target for climate refugees. And I think we have to start planning how we want to manage the influx, how we want to welcome them, think about what we can contribute and what we can give them.”
Miller grew up in New York City and later lived for many years in the Hudson Valley region of the state before moving to Shaftsbury.
She said, “I worked in community mental health and taught psychology and social work at a community college, where I served for 27 years in leadership positions in the faculty union, including eight years as president.”
Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Rutgers University-Newark and a master’s in social work from New York University.
Candidate Joseph Barber did not respond to a request for comment on his priorities if reelected.