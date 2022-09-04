Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

POWNAL – A car-motorcycle collision on Route 7 Saturday afternoon in Pownal left two people with serious injuries, state police reported.

Trooper Nicholas Grimes said Tonnie Sauca Sr., 69, of Hudson, N.Y., and a passenger who was not named in the report, were headed south on a 2013 Harley-Davidson near the Burrington Road intersection at about 2:10 p.m., when the motorcycle collided with a 2019 Hyundai Kona, driven by Lisa Decker, 63, of Springfield, Mass.

Decker “was southbound in front of Tonnie and had slowed down to turn left into a driveway,” Grimes reported. “When Lisa made the left hand turn, Tonnie attempted to pass her on the left, colliding with [the Kona] in the northbound lane.”

The trooper added, “Tonnie and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. Both were airlifted to the Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center.”

Decker was not injured, police said.

No further information was available Sunday on the condition of the injured.

The police investigation is continuing.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.