POWNAL – A car-motorcycle collision on Route 7 Saturday afternoon in Pownal left two people with serious injuries, state police reported.
Trooper Nicholas Grimes said Tonnie Sauca Sr., 69, of Hudson, N.Y., and a passenger who was not named in the report, were headed south on a 2013 Harley-Davidson near the Burrington Road intersection at about 2:10 p.m., when the motorcycle collided with a 2019 Hyundai Kona, driven by Lisa Decker, 63, of Springfield, Mass.
Decker “was southbound in front of Tonnie and had slowed down to turn left into a driveway,” Grimes reported. “When Lisa made the left hand turn, Tonnie attempted to pass her on the left, colliding with [the Kona] in the northbound lane.”
The trooper added, “Tonnie and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. Both were airlifted to the Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center.”
Decker was not injured, police said.
No further information was available Sunday on the condition of the injured.
The police investigation is continuing.