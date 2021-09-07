ARLINGTON — Officials announced two more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday at schools in Arlington.
The two cases are the third and fourth since school began.
Late Tuesday, Arlington Memorial High School Principal Sarah M. Pickering announced in an email that an adult in the high school had COVID-19.
The email was the same form used to announce all positive test results and gives details about how to protect against the virus and recommendations to prevent spreading the illness even if no symptoms are exhibited.
The email said that the high school will be open for classes and extracurricular activities Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Fisher Elementary Principal Deanne Lacoste announced that “a person in our school learning community” had COVID-19.
Fisher Elementary will be open to all students Wednesday, as well.
