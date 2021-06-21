Two men with ties to North Bennington became Roman Catholic priests just days apart this month.
Casey Weber was ordained for the Diocese of Memphis on June 5. He celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving at St John the Baptist in North Bennington on June 13. Robert Murphy was ordained on Saturday by Bishop Christopher Coyne for the Diocese of Burlington, which consists of the state of Vermont, at St. Joseph Cathedral in Burlington.
Murphy is the only priest ordained for the Diocese of Burlington this year.
His Mass of Thanksgiving took place on Sunday at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales in Bennington.
The Rev. Robert Wiseman, CSC, said that the Rev. Michael Demasi, pastor of St. John the Baptist from 1968 to 1993, began a practice of asking everyone to kneel following the final song of Mass and pray for vocations.
“Well, two young men were ordained priests this June,” he said. “I pray for both of them and communities they will serve.”
Robert Murphy
Murphy graduated from Mount Anthony Union High School Bennington in 2013 and then attended Providence College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 2017. He first felt the calling to the priesthood in elementary school, he said in an article published by the diocese.
He is the son of Kevin and Kathy Murphy. Kathy Murphy is director of faith formation at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales.
“I was open to the call and desired to do God’s will for my life,” he said. He chose to study for the Diocese of Burlington because it is his home Diocese, and he felt called to serve the people of Vermont. “There have been many great priests in Vermont who have inspired me in my discernment of the priesthood.”
Murphy advises men who are contemplating priesthood to focus on growing in holiness — especially through daily prayer — and striving to grow in virtue. “I believe that if they are open and seeking to do God’s will, God will lead them to their vocation and give them what they need to live it well,” he said.
Murphy will take the position of Parochial Vicar (assistant priest) at St. Monica’s Church in Barre as of July 1.
Murphy celebrated his Mass of Thanksgiving on Sunday at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church. At the end of the service he offered thanks to those who helped him on his path to the priesthood.
“I would like to thank everyone who supported me in various ways, especially during my time in seminary formation. I would love to thank everyone who supported me by name, but I can’t in a short amount of time,” he said. “But know that I am truly grateful. Thank you for all you have done for me and please continue to pray for me that I may be a good and holy priest.”
Casey Weber
Weber was born in Hartford, Conn., and raised in Shaftsbury. He is the son of PJ Weber and Linda O’Brien.
He attended Shaftsbury Elementary School, Mount Anthony Union Middle School and Mount Anthony Union High School, graduating in 2006.
From there, he pursued studies in chemical engineering at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn. After graduating from Christian Brothers University in 2010, Weber worked for five years as a chemical engineer. During this time, he was a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Cordova, Tenn., where he was highly active in the youth ministry and parish religious education programs.
At this time, he discerned a call to the priesthood. He began his formation for the diocesan priesthood at Saint Meinrad Seminary in St. Meinrad, Ind.
After earning his Master’s degree in Catholic studies of Philosophy in 2017, Weber continued his formation at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, La. In 2021, he earned his Master of Arts in theological studies from Notre Dame Seminary after completing a thesis in moral theology.
Effective July 1, Weber will be assigned as parochial vicar at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Memphis.
In his homily at his Mass of Thanksgiving at St. John the Baptist, Weber spoke of what it takes to nourish a vocation such as his and encouraged the congregation to keep doing so.
“This is how a vocation arises, the community scattered seeds, the seeds are their youth, the children of the parish. They proclaim the Gospel, they love and care for each other, day in and day out they do this. Year after year. Eventually from that labor the youth will recognize God’s call in their life,” Weber said. “They will want to live out that call, whether it’s to marry to become a religious or to become a priest. God’s call is for us all. But the community are those who open the individual to receive that call.”
Church faces challenges
In his homily during the ordination of Murphy to the priesthood, and of seminarian Gregory Caldwell as a deacon, Coyne noted that churches now can reopen to normal capacity with no social distancing.
“We all offer thanks to God as we move forward from the pandemic winter to the spring of our faith life here in Vermont, may God be praised,” he said.
“Still, even in the midst of this spring, the church in Vermont faces many challenges,” he said. “Just because we opened the doors of our churches for full public worship, there is no guarantee that all of our people will return.
“Habits of practice were broken over the last 15 months. While new habits of prayer and worship have been discovered by some, many have simply fallen off the faith track of the Catholic Church and opted out of the faith.”
While this was happening before the pandemic, the pandemic has accelerated the process, he said.
“Additionally, we face a crisis of priestly resources available to our diocese,” Coyne said. “I think all of you are aware that recent changes to the immigration rules and procedures for international religious workers has led to the loss of six priests here in Vermont who had to return to their home countries.”
They won’t be able to return for at least a year. Retirements and turnover of staff from religious orders are also taking a toll. “We are short eight priests to cover our parishes, about 20 percent of our active priests,” he said. “This means that a number of parishes will be without a resident priest for at least the next year.”
“All this could lead us to a rather pessimistic and bleak outlook for the church, but I think not,” Coyne said. “The church will always face challenges, but we will always be sustained by Jesus Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit.”
Coyne cited a homily, “A Second Spring,” given by St. John Henry Newman as he surveyed the wreckage of the Catholic Church in 19th century England. “As Newman reminded us, ‘According to our need, so will be our strength,’” he said.