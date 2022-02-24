POWNAL — Two long-serving school board members from Pownal are nearing the end of their final terms in office after decades of service.
Cindy Brownell said she began on the Pownal School District Board 21 years ago and will officially step away from the regional Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District board after the March 1 elections.
Timothy Holbrook, who said he wasn’t quite sure how many years he has served on the Mount Anthony Union School District Board – except that it is “over 30 years” – also did not seek re-election this spring and will leave after March 1. For the record, MAU District Clerk Cassandra Barbeau looked it up – Holbrook was first elected in 1986, or 36 years ago.
“It’s rewarding to know that you are part of keeping the school working together,” Brownell said. “You’ve got to have your heart in it.”
LOCAL TO REGIONAL
During her 21 years, she served as chairwoman of the Pownal school board for 18 or 19 years, Brownell said. She now serves as vice chair of the regional school board that was created in 2019, overseeing Pownal, Bennington, Shaftsbury and Woodford elementary schools.
Brownell said she takes pride in the upgrades Pownal made over the years to the elementary school, while keeping budgets as stable as possible.
“Every year, we were able to replace the doors, or the windows, or the gym floor,” she said. “I’m pretty proud we could do that while some schools didn’t take the initiative to do something every year.”
Brownell said she and other board members “were very fortunate to have such good people [as school employees], who always took the initiative and cared about the school.”
She said she tried to maintain “a good rapport with the teachers. They knew they could always call me.”
The boards she served on “always tried to keep the budgets down,” Brownell added, “and they always passed.”
LONGTIME CHAIR
Like Brownell, Holbrook has served for much of his long tenure on the MAU board as chair.
He said he believes that during his time on the board, teaching has remained a strong feature of the MAU middle and high school district, “and I’ve always tried to be supportive.”
While it was sometimes a difficult job, Holbrook said he enjoyed participating in teacher contract renewal talks.
For him, it was a question of “trying to balance financial reality” for the district “and wanting to reward the teachers.”
Holbrook said he also worked with “some very good administrators, and board members too.”
Among his most satisfying moments on the board, he said, was when the Mount Anthony Union Middle School opened two decades ago.
“It took a good deal of effort and time by many people,” he said of the process of gaining voter approval for the project and overseeing construction of the new school.
Holbrook had a strong background in education before serving on the board. He was a teacher in the Bedford, N.Y., area before coming to Vermont, then served for a time as headmaster of Pine Cobble School in Williamstown, Mass.
He also was co-owner for many years of the Taconic Lumber Co., in Williamstown, which was sold to rk Miles in 2005.
NO CANDIDATES
Both longtime board members decried the fact that no one has stepped up to replace them.
“I leave with a heavy heart,” Brownell said of the lack of candidates from her home town for the SVUSD board. “I hope we can get somebody for Pownal.”
Holbrook said he approached a few residents about running for the MAU board, but they declined, most saying they could not allocate the time.
Barbeau said the two officials hold seats representing Pownal, so “whoever is elected or appointed would need to be a Pownal registered voter.”
A write-in candidate in the March 1 election would have to garner at least 30 votes to be elected, the clerk said.
The boards also could appoint replacements to serve until the next election, when they would have to run for a full term.