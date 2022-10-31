BENNINGTON — Two animal hospitals in Bennington have aligned themselves with large veterinary organizations .
Mount Anthony Animal Hospital on West Road last year joined VetCor, which lists five practices as members in Vermont and 719 nationwide.
Meanwhile, West Mountain Animal Hospital on Harwood Hill, has partnered with National Veterinary Associates, an organization with more than 1,400 clinics and other animal-related businesses as members.
Dr. Bo Bergman, son of the founders of West Mountain, his father Dr. Bob Bergman and the late Dr. Anna Worth, said it has been a trend in recent years for small veterinary practices to partner with a large group for financial and management support.
“Our goal was to find a group to help with the business side and help us continue,” he said.
He said West Mountain, which opened in 1979 in Shaftsbury and moved into a new facility on Harwood Hill in 2007, joined the NVA in January. His father retired earlier this month.
“It has been a very successful transition,” Bergman said. “Our goal was to continue what we’re doing.”
Bringing in a larger partner has provided help in filling staff openings, offering expanded employee benefit packages, increasing staff training, and with buying pharmaceuticals and maintaining equipment at the clinic, he said.
Tania Gerstenberger, the hospital manager, was hired with assistance from National Veterinary Associates, he said, after the retirement of the former manager, and a new veterinarian, Dr. Luannie-Soto-Hernandez, was added to the staff.
Dr. Linda Morris, who joined as a partner in 1995, also remains with the clinic.
MOUNT ANTHONY
A spokesperson for Mount Anthony Animal Hospital said the local practice joined VetCor in June 2021 and has a similar experience working with the national group.
The practice benefits from access to better health insurance, equipment management and human resources services, while still hiring locally, she said.
Partnering with VetCor also is part of a long-range plan to ensure Mount Anthony continues as it has when principals in the animal hospital decide to retire, she said.
The spokesperson added that if clients would like more information on the changes, “they can call and we would be happy to talk to them.”
NATIONAL GROUPS
According to its website, VetCor began in 1997 with the goal of creating “a helpful, enjoyable, community-oriented veterinary care network designed to support the wonderful people who work hard to take care of pets.”
The National Veterinary Associates also began in 1997. Founder Dr. Stan Creighton said in a statement on the website that after 23 years as a practicing veterinarian, he “realized that fewer younger veterinarians were interested in owning a practice, the financial demands, and administrative complexity of running a modern-day hospital.”
He said he started “buying clinics from retiring veterinarians who stayed on to spend their time doing what they loved — practicing medicine.”
He added, “We strived to build a doctor-centric veterinary community where veterinarians thrive by giving teams the time to focus on pets, their families and advancing medicine in collaboration with other veterinarians, while NVA took on administrative tasks like accounting, taxes, and payroll.”
LONGTIME PRACTICES
Bergman said his parents began West Mountain in 1979, and he grew up around the clinic and eventually joined the practice.
“This is home,” he said. “I’ve been part of this hospital starting as an infant on my mother’s back while she did appointments. My attachment to this business runs deep.”
The support of National Veterinary Associates was especially important as the pandemic placed added stress and burdens on the clinic staff, he said.
According to the Mount Anthony website, Dr. Peter Geannelis, who grew up in the area, founded the practice in 1988 after fulfilling a dream since his teens of becoming a veterinarian.
He was out of town Monday and could not be reached for comment.
Mount Anthony opened as a mixed animal practice but has since become solely dedicated to caring for small companion animals.