SUNDERLAND — Vermont State Police said today that bad weather was behind a two-car collision on Route 7, resulting in heavy damage to the vehicles and serious injuries to one of the drivers.
Troopers assigned to the Shaftsbury barracks responded to the collision near mile marker 22.6 at about 8:11 a.m. Upon arrival, troopers found two damaged vehicles in the southbound lane. The initial investigation found that a 2006 Honda CRV driven by 27-year-old Kelsey Sullivan of Madison, Wisc., was traveling northbound. Ryan Artuso, 39, of Danville, was traveling southbound.
According to police, Sullivan began to lose control of her car because of the weather conditions. Witnesses on the scene said they observed Sullivan swerving in the northbound lane of travel, crossing the center line and into the southbound lane. Her car began sliding sideways and was hit by Artuso's 2005 GMC Canyon on the Honda's passenger side, leaving both vehicles inoperable.
Sullivan was taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for medical evaluation. Police were told she suffered serious injuries to her upper body, including her head and neck. Sullivan was held in the intensive care unit at SVMC temporarily, and was later transported to the Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center. Artuso also was taken to SVMC for medical evaluation. According to police, he suffered minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Rescue Squad and Southern Vermont Auto assisted the Vermont State Police at the scene.