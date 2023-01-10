BENNINGTON — Two high-profile criminal cases, an attempted murder at the local homeless shelter and the repeated sexual assault of a minor over the course of five years, are set to go to trial after juries were chosen for each on Tuesday afternoon at the Bennington Superior Courthouse.
Joshua McMahon, 44, will face a two-day trial beginning Wednesday on felony charges of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. McMahon stands accused of chasing down a resident with a knife at Bennington’s homeless shelter on Main Street last April. He allegedly caught up with the victim inside the facility, tackling the man on the steps near the kitchen area and attempting to use the weapon on the victim’s neck as they both rolled around on the floor. McMahon was stopped by a witness who pushed him off the victim. On his way out, McMahon allegedly grabbed a hot cast-iron skillet from the stove and threw it at the victim before departing. Several video surveillance cameras caught the incident in and around the homeless shelter. Those videos will be presented at trial by the state.
McMahon faces life imprisonment with a presumed 20-year minimum if found guilty of the attempted murder charge. He faces an additional 15 years on each of the two assault charges. He is currently being held without bail as he awaits trial.
Wayne Powers, 53, will face a jury in a scheduled four-day trial at the end of January. His case dates back to spring of 2019 when he was arrested on three counts — aggravated and repeated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child under 13, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
According to a police affidavit, Powers allegedly sexually assaulted the child victim in his Pownal home over the course of several years, starting in 2012 and ending sometime in 2017. Police were aware of the abuse after the victim came forward in 2019. Powers is currently out on a 12-hour evening curfew and several other conditions, including no contact with the victim or anyone else associated with the case.
Powers faces a possible maximum sentence of life if convicted on the sexual assault with a child charge. He faces an additional life sentence on the aggravated sexual assault on a child under 13 and a possible additional 15 years on the lewd and lascivious charge.