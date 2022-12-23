BENNINGTON — Two major downtown commercial properties that changed hands recently were posted this month on the town clerk’s website.
Both are small centers with a parking area and space for more than one business or office.
The sale of the center at 215 North St., which is home to the Goodwill Store and a Trustco Bank branch, was sold by Killington Nordic, LLC, to Re-Central Ave Associates, LLC, for $1.3 million and was listed on Dec. 12.
Listed on Dec. 13 was the sale of the center at 100 and 120 Depot St. by Aubuchon Realty Co., LLC, to Dionysus, LLC, and B&B Holdings, LLC for $700,000.
Neither of the parties involved in the sale of the 215 North St. center could be reached Friday for comment.
The 1.7-acre shopping center on Depot Street contains Anytime Fitness, Hollister’s Appliance and T.J.’s Fish Fry, and for many years contained an Aubuchon Hardware store.
It was purchased for $700,000 by a corporate entity associated with Paul Carroccio, owner of TPW Real Estate, who was out of the office Friday and could not be reached for comment.
The sale had been negotiated in August 2021 with a November closing date, but it stalled this year over an alleged right-of-way across the parking lot at 120 Depot St. from the rear of a Northeastern Baptist College facility.
The college is listed as owning the former Kirkside Motor Lodge property to the west of the fish fry site and it has been used as a student dormitory. It was unclear Friday whether a settlement had been reached.
In March, Carroccio filed suit to try to prompt the sale closing. The complaint in Bennington Superior Court Civil Division sought “to require Aubuchon Realty Company Inc. to deliver the marketable title” to the properties it had agreed last year to sell in a contract with Dionysus, LLC.
Carroccio and a partner, Steven Rosenberg, also are proposing a four-story building with 60 rental units and 13,000 square feet of commercial space across from the shopping center – on a vacant .88-acre former Henry M. Tuttle Co. lot at 113 Depot St.
That project, estimated to cost more than $15 million to build, received design approval from the town Development Review Board in March but has not reached the construction stage.