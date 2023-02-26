POWNAL — Two people have been cited into court for alleged animal cruelty after Vermont State Police troopers found six dead animals — four Guinea pigs and two dogs — inside a Pownal home.
According to VSP, troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to a complaint of possible animal cruelty at a home on Blueberry Hill in Pownal. From looking through a window, they could see multiple dead Guinea pigs in cages, as well as feces and urine covering the floors of the residence.
After entering the home with the landlord and a member of animal control, they located six Guinea pigs, four of them dead, as well as two dogs. Through investigation it was determined that Juan M. Garcia, 22, of Pownal and 32-year-old Cassaundra M. Halsey of Hoosick Falls, shared responsibility for the care of the animals and abandoned them. Animal control removed the living animals from the residence and transported them to a shelter.
Trooper's then located Garcia and Halsey and issued them citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on March 27 to the charges.