MILWAUKEE — Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders was inducted into the hall of fame. Sort of.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two limited-edition Bernie bobbleheads, commemorating a pair of Sanders’ memorable moments. The new bobbleheads are being released to celebrate the first anniversary of the viral ‘Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Mittens’ moment. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released a bobblehead commemorating the moment within hours of Sanders going viral at the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.
The first of the new bobbleheads features Sanders with a bird on his podium; the second features the viral “I am Once Again Asking…” meme.
The Bernie Bird Podium Bobblehead commemorates the viral moment from Sanders’s 2016 campaign. During a rally in Portland, Oregon, on March 25, Sanders was interrupted mid-speech when a small bird perched itself on the podium in front of him as the crowd reacted with thunderous applause. In addition to Sanders’ head, the bird also bobbles.
The “I am Once Again Asking” Bobblehead commemorates the viral meme that originated during Bernie’s 2020 campaign. On Dec. 30, 2019, Sanders tweeted a short video imploring supporters to donate to his campaign before the Federal Election Commission fundraising deadline. A screenshot of the video became a popular meme imagining various scenarios in which monetary donations or support are being requested.
The original Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Bobblehead commemorates the viral moment when Sanders was pictured watching the Inauguration ceremony to swear in Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th President. The bobblehead features a masked Sanders, wearing a jacket and mittens, sitting on a folding chair with his legs crossed on a white podium base. To date, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has sold nearly 30,000 of the original Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Bobbleheads, making it the museum’s second best seller behind the original Dr. Anthony Fauci Bobblehead.
Political bobbleheads were some of the earliest bobbleheads available for purchase starting in 1960. John F. Kennedy was the first politician captured in bobblehead form. Bobbleheads of all 46 United States Presidents have now been produced with the “Neglected Presidents” Series filling in the missing president bobbleheads.
“The Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Bobbleheads have taken on a life of their own,” museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Shortly after releasing the original inauguration day bobblehead, we received a lot of requests for bobbleheads featuring the bird moment and the viral meme, and we think fans will love them.”
Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,016 and they are available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The museum is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.