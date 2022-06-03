BENNINGTON — Two men accused of stabbing a Bennington man were arraigned in Superior Court Friday on charges related to the brutal crime.
William Damion McLaughlin, 43, was arraigned on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary into an occupied dwelling armed with a dangerous or deadly weapon. Both counts carry a maximum life sentence if convicted.
Eric Sardo, 32, is charged with one count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and one count of violating his conditions of release. Sardo was out on bail awaiting trial on a kidnapping charge. Sardo faces a maximum of 25-years on the burglary charge and six months if found guilty on the violations charge. Prosecutors reserved the right to charge Sardo with the stabbing as an accomplice if they deemed enough evidence is present.
Both men pleaded not guilty on all charges and are currently being held without bail awaiting their weight of evidence hearings, which remain unscheduled due to attorney issues. The attorneys representing the defendants were operating on temporary status for the purpose of Friday’s arraignments until permanent lawyers could be secured.
On May 31, police received a 911 call about two men actively trying to break into 97 Burgess Road in Bennington. Witnesses told police that there was a victim inside who had been stabbed and lost “a great deal of blood.” Officers contacted the occupants and were told that there wasn’t an emergency and that they weren’t needed.
Officers attempted to make contact with whoever might have been injured by yelling out several times, but there was no reply. At that point, police attempted again to locate the victim. One of the residents told them that the victim might be upstairs locked in a bedroom. After obtaining a breaching tool from police headquarters, officers breached the second-floor bedroom but did not find anyone inside. After checking the garage, police found large amounts of blood on the door of the garage. They were able to find the victim kneeling next to the rear door of the garage. The victim was holding his shoulder with a makeshift tourniquet. The victim relayed to police that he was stabbed about six or seven times.
Several witnesses spoke with police and informed them that McLaughlin was the stabber. The victim later spoke with police after being treated and said that there were two males who assaulted him. Yet another witness confirmed that McLaughlin was the stabber and that Sardo was with him.
MacLaughlin has a criminal history in Vermont, including violations of probation, larceny, cocaine sales, selling drugs to minors, and unlawful trespass. He also has a criminal history in New York, including four felony convictions. He is currently on Bennington probation and parole.
Sardo was featured in a Bennington Banner article after he was thought to be killed by drug dealers but appeared unhurt walking in front of Home Depot last September. Sardo was out on bail on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault with bodily injury when he was arrested Thursday. He also has an extensive criminal history in Vermont.
When McLaughlin was led from the Bennington Police Department headquarters on Friday, he yelled over to a Banner journalist, “My name is William McLaughlin. I’m completely innocent of these charges. I’m an innocent man. I didn’t do this,” before police led him into a patrol car for his arraignment.