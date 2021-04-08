BENNINGTON – Bennington Police said two elderly New York residents were killed in a crash around 6:47 p.m. Thursday on West Road when their car collided with a large farming vehicle and became wedged beneath it.
Police said Thursday night in a release that Charles Schichtl, 85, and Lorranie Schichtl, 82, of Petersburgh, NY., were both pronounced dead at the scene, in the vicinity of 1638 West Road (Route 9).
Charles Schichtl was the operator of the 1998 Toyota Camry, police said.
The farming vehicle was a New Leader Dry Hauler, according to the BPD release, and was being operated by Matthew Williams, 29, of Bennington, who wasn’t injured.
Police, Bennington Rescue Squad and Bennington Rural Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene. According to the release, responders found the Camry wedged under the rear of the farming vehicle.
Both occupants of the car were initially reported to be unresponsive. A Life Net flight transport helicopter was called out, but it was canceled prior to arriving.
The farm vehicle was heading west on West Road, police said, when the Camry struck the rear of it. The farm vehicle continued westbound with the Camry wedged underneath the frame, police said.
Williams told investigators that he thought he had blown a tire and didn’t know a vehicle had struck him. Williams pulled into the next open field to check his vehicle and saw the Camry.
West Road was closed for several hours while the scene was being investigated. Vermont State Police assisted with the crash.
An assistant medical examiner was on scene as part of the investigation, and both victims will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.
The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact BPD Sgt. Roscoe Harrington, at 802-442-1030.