WHITINGHAM — A Whitingham resident is homeless after a two-alarm fire tore through her house early Thursday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at 1098 Wilmington Cross Road.
Whitingham Fire Chief Stanley Janovsky said that when crews arrived on scene, the building was fully involved in flames.
“We were called out for a first-alarm structure fire and quickly went to a second alarm,” said Janovsky. “The caller called dispatch and then the line went dead, so we weren’t sure if somebody was inside or not.”
Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at 1098 Wilmington Cross Road, in Whitingham, Vt., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Janovsky said that when he did get on scene the resident was with neighbors. The building provided challenges to the firefighters because it was an old school house that was remolded into a residential building.
“It was a real old school house originally, it’s been remodeled many of times, so there are walls and crawl spaces and everything else so it’s making it stubborn to fight the fire,” said Janovsky.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Janovsky said it is not considered suspicious.
A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, was watching the firefighters hard at work and described the events leading up to their arrival.
“At 4’o’clock this morning, someone knocked on my door, it was my neighbor,” he said. “[She] said her house is on fire. From that point I could see it, it was climbing up the sides. Huge flames. A gas tank at the house exploded.”