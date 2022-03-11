WHITINGHAM — In a stand against the oppression the LGBTQ-plus community faces, schools across Vermont took part in a walkout on Friday from 1 to 1:20 p.m.
The walkout was organized by Outright Vermont and their Outright Youth Organizers. These Youth Organizers are a group of teens that is working with Outright to lead the push for social justice in their towns.
“I urge you to join us on this walkout, as not only a protest against violence and hatred, but also as a celebration of queer joy and visibility,” Youth Organizer and Montpelier High School student Charlie McCaffrey said.
The walkout is in protest to the influx of anti-LGBTQ-plus legislation, such as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and Texas Gov. Abbott’s initiative to cite gender-affirming health care as child abuse. Implementing these laws puts an at-risk population, LGBTQ-plus youth, at a higher risk of bullying, violence and suicide.
Twin Valley Middle High School was among at least 14 schools across Vermont that participated in this protest.
According to Catherine Thomas, the Outright Youth Organizer at Twin Valley, the walkout was a success. The school has about 200 students, and about 40 of them participated.
Outright hoped the administration and staff at participating schools would support their students at this protest. That is just what the staff at Twin Valley did.
“The staff was very supportive and helped me the best that they could while remaining professional. I was thanked by both the counselor and the acting principal, and they shared some personal stories,” said Thomas.
This walkout had the potential to make history by being the largest LGBTQ+ youth-led walkout in the U.S. Whether that became a reality or not, when a group of students stand up for their rights, they always make history.