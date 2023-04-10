WILMINGTON — Twin Valley Elementary School officials are working to reopen the library and gym after PCB levels prompted their closure and mitigation measures throughout the school.
Principal Rebecca Fillion told the Reformer she hopes new filters will arrive Tuesday then the spaces can be used again after spring break on April 24 if testing goes well.
"This has been a concerning and challenging time for all of us in our community it is not anything any of us expected or wanted," Fillion wrote to families last week. "Hopefully, we will have good news to share soon."
Fillion described polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) as "a group of human-made chemicals commonly used in building materials and electrical equipment before 1980."
"PCBs can be released into indoor air from building materials that contain PCBs," she wrote in correspondence to families. "PCBs can cause serious health problems. The potential for health effects from PCBs, as with other chemicals, depends on how much, how often, and how long someone is exposed to them."
Indoor air testing for PCBs occurred the week of March 6, according to an earlier letter to families. Fillion said the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health determined that some PCB indoor air levels required immediate action while others could be addressed over time.
Until mitigation measures are in place, the gym and library have been closed for classes. The school also is limiting the amount of time pre-K students spend in certain spaces.
Carbon air filtration units are being installed in the gym, library, gym-library hallway, guidance office, main office, speech office, shared space for administrative staff and areas in the nurse's office to reduce PCB air levels. That "strategy has shown to be effective," Fillion wrote.
The school district also is increasing the amount of fresh outdoor air the ventilation system is bringing in, hiring an environmental consultant to identify sources of PCBs in the school and address the sources to lower the levels, and working with state agencies to develop a plan for affected rooms.
For most people, Fillion noted, food is the main non-school source of exposure to PCBs. She said younger children are exposed to more PCBs for their body weight from the food they eat.
"The school action levels take into account the total exposure to PCBs for students and staff from the food they eat," she wrote. "That is why the school action level is lower for younger children and higher for older children and adults."
Fillion said the school's physical education teacher ran a two-week long snowshoe program with students, and library/technology instruction has been taken "on the road" to classrooms. Classrooms were at times used for eating so the cafeteria could be available for physical education and guidance activities when the weather was poor.
"Everyone here at school has been very flexible, and are adjusting well to the new plan," Fillion wrote.
At a meeting last week, state officials told the community the school is taking the right steps. They said this is the first year schools are being tested for PCBs indoors, and a $32 million fund has been established by the state to help districts pay for mitigation.
State Rep. Tristan Roberts said the federal Environmental Protection Agency doesn't have an indoor air quality standard for PCBs, only testing standards for building materials and soil. He said the state of Vermont decided to determine its own method for measuring PCBs in the air, initially creating "a very strict level."
"The criteria for determining a harmful air quality level is set at being in a building over 200 days per year at 9.5 hours per day for 30 years," he said. "In the scenario where all of these exposure criteria are met, the data we have suggest that at most there might be 6 in 1 million deaths that are potentially attributed to PCBs."
As children don't come close to meeting the exposure criteria, Roberts said he's concerned test results in schools such as Twin Valley Elementary have "sparked greater concern than is scientifically supported."
Roberts supported the passage of H.486, a bill that is now in the Senate, that pauses the current PCB testing program and asks a School Construction Aid Task Force to report back to the Legislature by January 2024 with a comprehensive plan for school structure financing. Part of the task force's charge is to determine if the state's current testing levels are best to determine if mitigation is needed, and how to go about addressing areas requiring immediate action.
"COVID brought to light how detrimental it is to not have children in schools," Roberts said. "We need to ensure there is a medical necessity before we close doors, reduce offerings, and send kids back to a screen."