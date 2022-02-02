BENNINGTON — Supporters of legislation to assist victims of toxic materials contamination and hold polluters responsible hope a revised version of the bill will pass this session and be signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott.
Previous versions of Senate bill S.113 have passed the Legislature but were twice vetoed by Scott, who said he was concerned the bill would discourage businesses from locating or expanding in Vermont.
The Senate on Wednesday gave initial approval to the bill, which originally was sponsored by Bennington County Sens. Brian Campion and Dick Sears.
“I am pleased that once again the Senate has overwhelmingly passed a bill that will help innocent victims of toxic pollution, and will hold manufacturers of dangerous chemicals responsible for the harm they cause,” Sears said in a media release issued by supporters of the legislation. “I hope the governor will do the right thing for Vermonters and support this bill.”
BENNINGTON AT EPICENTER
Campion said, “Here in Bennington County, we’ve lived with the devastating impacts of toxic contamination. We’ve seen firsthand what happens when a corporate polluter harms Vermonters’ health and property, and puts our bodies at risk for long-term diseases — and then leaves us to pay the price.”
The bill is designed to remove a legal barrier, which those affected by toxic releases face when attempting to hold corporate polluters responsible, according to supporters. The bill also authorizes the state to sue the manufacturers of dangerous chemicals that harm Vermont public facilities and natural resources.
Industrial PFAS [per- and polyfluorinated alkyl] contamination traced to former ChemFab Corp. plants in Bennington was the prime impetus for the legislation.
In 2016, 14 years after the last ChemFab plant here closed in 2002, hundreds of drinking water wells in the Bennington area were found to be contaminated by PFAS chemicals, primarily PFOA [perfluorooctanoic acid].
The manmade chemicals are known to persist in the environment almost indefinitely and are correlated with a range of medical conditions, including kidney and testicular cancers. In Bennington, hundreds of private wells were found to have elevated levels of PFAS in the drinking water.
“S.113 contains important policies that will allow Vermonters to hold polluters accountable for the damage caused by the release of toxic chemicals into our communities,” Jon Groveman, policy and water program director for the Vermont Natural Resources Council, said in the statement. “It is past time for Vermont to enact these policies, which have twice passed the House and Senate in a similar form, but were vetoed by the governor.”
Last year, the Legislature enacted a bill to restrict toxic PFAS chemicals from a range of consumer and other products. The proposed bill would help people who have already been exposed to toxic chemicals.
S.113 would also allow the state to sue the manufacturer of chemicals that have caused harm to our natural resources, supporters said.
“This provision will allow the state to seek compensation from chemical manufacturers to help clean up chemicals like PFAS from our wastewater treatment plants, water supply systems and lakes, ponds, rivers and streams,” according to the statement.
“Currently, our legal system is tipped heavily in favor of corporate polluters,” said Lauren Hierl, executive director of Vermont Conservation Voters. “S.113 takes small but meaningful steps to correct this imbalance. Medical monitoring allows people to catch and treat a disease linked to chemical exposure as early as possible, and therefore can provide them with the best chance of recovery.”
CLASS-ACTION SUIT
A preliminary ruling in a class-action suit in U.S. District Court over the PFAS pollution in Bennington “did not set legal precedent on medical monitoring, but did provide a template for S.113,” according to the statement.
Continued medical monitoring for people who drank contaminated water and now have elevated PFAS levels in their blood was a key provision in a settlement agreement in the suit against Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, the last owner of the Bennington ChemFab plants.