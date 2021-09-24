accident

A vehicle from News 10 (WTEN-TV) from Albany, N.Y., is towed off of Route 7 in Pownal early Friday morning. Police said the driver, a station meteorologist, lost control in wet conditions, leading to a rollover. 

 CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER
POWNAL — An Albany, N.Y., television meteorologist escaped serious injury on Friday morning when his SUV rolled over in wet conditions on Route 7. 

Vermont State Police reported that at about 7 a.m. Friday, a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Matthew Mackie, 24, a meteorologist with News 10 (WTEN-TV), veered out of the southbound lane of the highway near Armstrong Lane and flipped at least once.

According to police, the vehicle hydroplaned in the morning's heavy rain, causing Mackie to lose control. The SUV struck a guardrail on the west side of the highway, overturned and came to a stop on the grassy shoulder of the roadway.

Mackie was on his way to a weather story in Bennington County when the crash happened, according to Ryan Mott, the station's news editor. 

According to police, Mackie was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for observation. Mott said Mackie was unhurt and at home resting. His injuries were described by the state police as "minor."

"We're grateful he wasn't hurt," Mott said. "Accidents happen ... thankfully, he's doing fine."

According to the station's website, Mackie, originally from Bethesda, Md., received his degree in meteorology from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla,., and joined the station as its weekend morning meteorologist in June 2019.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Pownal Fire Department and Vermont Agency of Transportation workers.

Greg Sukiennik covers government and politics for Vermont News & Media. Reach him at gsukiennik@benningtonbanner.com.

