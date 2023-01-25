Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow this evening. The mix will change to rain overnight. Low 32F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow this evening. The mix will change to rain overnight. Low 32F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.