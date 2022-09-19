BENNINGTON — Margae Diamond has been named the new executive director of Turning Point Center of Bennington, an addiction treatment center that provides peer-to-peer counseling, recovery coaching and more.
Diamond had served as interim director since July.
“This is a big job,” Diamond said, acknowledging the growing crime and other social problems that stem from substance use disorder and addiction. But, she noted, “there are enormous numbers of community partners who care deeply about this issue and are really collaborating and working together in creative ways to help mitigate the harm in our community.”
Diamond was born and raised in Bennington, and graduated from the University of Vermont before moving to San Francisco area for 30 years, working for nonprofit groups and eventually for Charles Schwab financial services. She returned to Bennington in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic and decided to stay.
Her involvement with Turning Point is “personal.”
“We are all in recovery here or have been very intimately impacted” by substance use, Diamond said of Turning Point staff and volunteers.
She said the need for addiction recovery support and services is crucial. Last year, a record 210 Vermonters died from drug overdoses, 16 of them in Bennington County.
“It’s not only destroying individuals, it’s destroying families,” Diamond said. She said children are coping with a parent in jail as a result of addiction, adding, “This is impacting the next generation in a huge way.”
Diamond said she and the Turning Point board have talked about changes to the program and have hired a consultant to help with a three- to five-year strategic plan.
She said Turning Point now works with the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and the Bennington Police Department — among other partners — to help individuals struggling with addiction issues, as well as those around them. She said sometimes a person who has overdosed and been revived by police or a medical crew refuses to go to the hospital because they are confused or upset.
“If person refuses to go to the hospital and Recue leaves, Bennington Police call us, and our role is to council the people that are there — not just the person who overdosed, but also friends and family,” Diamond said.
She said everyone needs to be aware that the overdose victim will almost immediately begin withdrawal symptoms, and friends and family members need to know what to watch for and how to help. Without that community support, sobriety is much more difficult to maintain.
Turning Point recently held the 7th annual Light the Night for Recovery event at Willow Park to “remember lives lost” and renew the commitment to the fight against substance use disorder. About 60 people attended, ending the evening by launching illuminated lanterns into the sky, some of them with messages or the names of loved ones lost to substance use disorder written on the side.
“I think the event was about remembrance and a renewed commitment to fighting this epidemic … and to connecting people with hope, because recovery is possible.”
For more information, visit tpcbennington.org or email info@tpcbennington.org.