BENNINGTON — A new residence for women working toward opiate addiction recovery is expected to open by next summer, the Bennington Select Board was told on Monday. In addition, the board heard a call for more communication among responders to the scene of non-fatal overdoses.
Members of the area Opioid Task Force briefed the board Monday on continuing and planned new programs and provided a timetable for a opening of a recovery residence for women — similar to an existing residence for men.
Ralph Bennett, supervisor of recovery coach services for the Turning Point Center, cited what he sees as a communication gap preventing further progress in the fight against addition and overdose.
There is good work being done by emergency responders and care providers, Bennett said, but people often ask, “Why isn’t it working?”
One reason, he said, is that Turning Point is “not called to all overdoses.”
Bennett said the center “is called to an average of one to two a week,” adding, “There are many more.”
That is not to say police and emergency personnel aren’t doing a good job, he said. “But I know we could be making more of an impact if we are called to more of the overdoses that are happening in this town,” he said. “It is an epidemic in this town. It is terrible.”
Turning Point recovery coaches work with people who have had a non-fatal overdose, including in the emergency room if they receive treatment there. They provide support, peer counseling and information on how to seek further treatment and avoid another overdose.
RECOVERY HOUSING
Todd Salvesvold, a registered nurse and employee of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, who serves as community health team leader for the area’s Blueprint for Health, and Alex Figueroa, assistant director of Substance Use Disorder Services with United Counseling Service, updated the board on plans for recovery housing for women at a North Street site.
The facility, to serve up to nine woman in a historic Victorian era house at 185 North St., is now expected to open by next summer.
The renovation project is in the Act 250 permitting process, and the project is being undertaken by Shires Housing. Services for the recovering women will be provided by the Vermont Foundation for Recovery and Mission City Church and John Rogers.
A facility for eight males was created by Shires Housing at 612 Gage St. Services there are provided by Turning Point’s addiction recovery program.
NEW INITIATIVES
Among new programming expected with the next annual round of grant funding in September is one providing training in “advanced CPR.” That involves techniques to maintain a person’s breathing until medical treatment is available.
The need relates to the prevalence of fentanyl in overdoses, and because some victims now require “more and more Narcan to bring them around,” the officials said.
Another new service will provide those in recovery with inspirational messages “to let them know people are checking on them and care.”
Because of a shortage of behavioral health clinicians, another program will focus on providing students with information and experience in how services are provided in a rural area — hoping the students will stay and work here after graduation.
The Bennington area Opioid Response Team is comprised of more than 40 individuals from local community organizations, including health care, mental health, recovery, government, law enforcement, housing, transportation, and prevention.
It’s stated mission is to improve quality of life by reducing the adverse effects of opioid use in the community.