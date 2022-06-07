BENNINGTON — Bennington Police officers are investigating a shooting Tuesday near Main and McCall streets and are asking for the public's help to solve the case.
Officers responded Tuesday morning to the area of the Mid-Town Motel and McCall Street after receiving a report about the sound of gunshots. Police checked the area for potential victims. Finding none, they did however locate several shell casings on McCall.
They canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with several potential witnesses. They reported seeing people running south on McCall Street shortly after the gunshots. Police haven't yet established their identities.
Anyone with information about this incident, including video recordings, should contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 or through its website at benningtonpolice.com.