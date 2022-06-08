BENNINGTON — Bennington Police are investigating a Route 7 collision Tuesday that claimed the life of one victim and ejected a woman and baby from an SUV.
Police said the two-car crash — which occurred on US Route 7, south of its split — injured all involved. Three of the victims were not wearing seatbelts, police said.
Soon after the collision, officers found Micah Christian, 27, who had been thrown from a 2005 Honda Pilot during the crash, in a heavily wooded area near the accident site. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police officers also discovered that a 20-month-old girl had been ejected from the Pilot. An officer carried the baby to the roadway and rendered aid until EMTs arrived and took over. The baby suffered serious injuries that were considered non-life-threatening. Police say she was not buckled into the Pilot's baby car seat.
Sara Christian, 24, also was ejected from the Honda Pilot. An officer provided critical first aid and applied a tourniquet to Christian's right arm. The Bennington Rescue Squad arrived and provided further aid, then took Christian and the infant to Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center.
The police investigation determined that one of the drivers, traveling well over the posted speed limit, attempted to make a lane change and collided with the other car. This collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway, crash through a guardrail and down over an embankment on the west side of Route 7.
The operator of the second vehicle, James Caroleo, 70, suffered minor injuries during the crash and was taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center by the Pownal Rescue Squad.
The Bennington Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene with traffic control, and the Bennington Police Department’s crash expert also assisted with the investigation.
Route 7 from Arlington to Bennington was closed for about five hours while the crash was being investigated.
Police said it was unclear who was operating the Honda Pilot, and the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 via or through its website at benningtonpolice.com.