BENNINGTON — A motorist was taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center after he rolled a pickup truck on Vail Road late Wednesday morning.
Police Sgt. Joshua Stemp said the Dodge Ram pickup truck apparently clipped the side of a utility trailer parked on the eastbound lane of the road. The truck flipped over onto the driver side in the westbound lane, in a straightaway section between Austin Hill Road and Red Pine Road.
The road was closed to traffic while first responders tended to the driver and cleaned up the crash site.
Edd Lyon, who lives near the crash site, was inside his home when the accident happened.
“I heard a gigantic bang,” he said of the crash. “I did not see any of the action. I came out here and the driver was struck in the truck.”
The driver, Lyon said, was pinned behind the vehicle airbag, which deployed during the crash. Lyon could not get to the driver, and the passenger door of the truck was too high for him to reach.
According to Lyon, the driver – who had not been identified by police as of press time – was removed through the windshield. “He was conscious and talking to me,” Lyon said.
Lyon said the stretch of Vail Road has seen two fatal accidents in the past 10 years, and added that speeding has been a problem over the years. “[Drivers] think this straightaway is a runway,” he said.
The Bennington Rural Fire Department and Bennington Rescue Squad reported to the scene along with Bennington Police.
The crash remains under investigation.