MANCHESTER — He swam, biked and ran the entire 140.6 miles. But Gary Dennis didn’t complete an Ironman-distance triathlon alone.
Dennis, who raised $3,000 for Manchester Parks and Recreation program scholarships with his efforts on Monday, said the encouragement of friends and passers-by helped him complete the grueling endeavor, mostly within the confines of Dana L Thompson Memorial Park.
The $3,000 was “well above what my first goal was,” Dennis said of the funds he raised. “I’m overwhelmed by the support and really grateful to everyone who donated and supported me along the way.”
“I’m glad I could do that for families that might need it,” he said.
Dennis completed the task in 14 hours and 37 minutes, starting with laps in the park’s outdoor pool at 7 a.m. It was the first time Dennis, a triathlete with about 30 events under his belt, had attempted the full Ironman distance of 140.6 miles, as well as his first bike ride of 112 miles and marathon-distance run of 26.2 miles.
He’d hoped to finish in about 12 hours.
”That was a little ambitious, that’s for sure,” he said Tuesday from home, where he was recovering. “When it doesn’t go according to plan you adjust your plan and keep going towards your goal.”
The bike ride was difficult, and the run was even tougher, he said. “It was the run. You’re just tired and worn out and you still have to run a full marathon. And it was hot yesterday .. the sun was blazing out there. That didn’t help.”
But help arrived in the form of encouragement from friends and residents of Equinox Village, where Dennis works, and in the willingness of friends to share the ride and the run.
Dennis said Barrack Evans of Battenkill Bicycles rode with Dennis along many of his laps of the Wendy’s Way bike loop, and that a number of friends, including his girlfriend, ran with him for some of his 26 laps of the one-mile trail at the park.
“A lot of Equinox Village residents came out and cheered me on," he said. "The chanting and cheering really boosted my spirits.”
Completing the entire 140.6 miles in loops rather than a linear course “wasn't as bad as I thought: he said. “It’s a beautiful park. But a lot of my focus was 2-to-3 feet on the ground ahead of me the whole time.”
By the end, Dennis said he was “appropriately fatigued and appropriately hurting” for the distance he’d covered. “It was hard to get nutrition down. And little things start to bother you more than they should.”
When Tuesday came around, Dennis was feeling OK, considering the distance he'd covered. He expected that he might be more sore later in the week.
But oddly enough, on a day he should be resting, Dennis felt restless. “My mind is bored but my body wants to do something,” he said.
"And I'm trying to figure out my next crazy idea."