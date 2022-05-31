BENNINGTON — A Sandgate woman was in court Tuesday after admitting to shooting her Great Dane dog twice out of fear for her safety, then leaving the dog tethered outside and bleeding for six hours in the snow the day after Christmas of 2019.
Joyce Cornell, 48, faces a single charge of aggravated cruelty and torture to animals during the bench trial in front of Judge Cortland Corsones. The judge will decide whether Cornell is sentenced to five years behind bars or walks free. Cornell had been facing two separate charges of aggravated animal cruelty, but prosecutors dismissed the killing charge because Vermont State Troopers, not Cornell, euthanized the dog at the scene for humane reasons after a representative from Second Chance Animal Rescue urged them to do so.
There is also a third charge pending of providing false information to a law enforcement officer after Cornell lied to Vermont State troopers about her husband being in the residence and the presence of a firearm in the house. Cornell’s husband, Scott Cornell, is a convicted felon and is banned from having firearms in his home. At the start of the trial, defense lawyer Richard Burgoon told the judge that that charge would not be contested.
The shooting happened the morning of Dec. 26, 2019, on Wilcox Hollow Road in Sandgate. Cornell was seven weeks into the ownership of her first dog, Atticus, a rescue Great Dane adopted from Second Chance that November. Sometime during Christmas afternoon, Cornell’s husband, Scott Cornell, started drinking heavily and went to sleep inebriated. During the next few hours Joyce Cornell, while playing with the dog, allegedly became frightened after Atticus bit her ankle. She could not rouse her husband and decided to barricade herself in the small bathroom, where she stayed the whole night, peeking out to see where the dog was a couple of times each hour.
About 7 a.m. the next morning, Cornell opened the door after hearing Atticus whining to go outside. She was able to leave the bathroom and open the front door while tethering the large dog to a cable lead outside the house. In her hand was a loaded pistol.
After keeping the dog outside for two hours, Cornell allegedly started opening the dog to let him inside. Cornell, who testified on her own behalf, told the open courtroom that Atticus turned and growled, “just like he did the night before,” she said. She then described shooting Atticus in the neck and leaving him outside.
“I knew he was hurt,” she said. “I was sad and too scared to check.”
At some point that morning, Cornell looked out a window to see where the dog was.
“I thought I’d killed him,” she said, “but I heard some noise by the door, so I opened the window and shot him again.”
Then she went to sleep.
A route driver for Casella waste services, while picking up garbage, spotted the dog near the front door, “wet and matted” and “a lot of blood all over the door.” He contacted dispatch, who called the police. Troopers arrived to see the dog on the tether, and blood splattered all around the front door. After consulting with the representative for Second Chance, the decision was made to euthanize Atticus on the spot.
In the defense case, Burgoon seemed to contend that the troopers were more concerned with their own safety and the possibility that there was another person in the house rather than attending to the wounded dog. According to police affidavits, Atticus was injured and ultimately suffered for approximately six hours before finally being euthanized at the hand of a State Trooper.
Closing motions are expected in the case from both sides by Thursday. Corsones will make his decision soon after. There will be a separate change of plea to follow on the misdemeanor count of false info.