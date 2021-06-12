BENNINGTON — With the curtain about to rise on Oldcastle Theatre Company’s 49th season, Tri State Area Federal Credit Union has purchased 100 show tickets for local distribution, to support Oldcastle while giving people an opportunity to experience what live theater is all about.
The credit union will be reaching out to teachers, first responders, financial institutions and other organizations in the area to share the tickets.
“We believe Bennington Performing Arts Center, with their resident professional company Oldcastle Theatre Company, Bennington Community Theater, and a multitude of educational programs and year-round event programming, will soon be one of the main attractions in the tri-state area,” said Jim Martinez, president of the credit union.
“To show our support and to encourage those who have never been to a live performance, we will provide 100 tickets to residents in the tri-state area who would like to see what we find so exciting!”
“The last 15 months have had an impact on everyone,” said Linda Bow, chief business officer at the credit union. “Tri State is excited to be able to distribute the show tickets to members of our community so they can have a great night out and enjoy the excellent performances being offered by Oldcastle Theatre Company this summer.”
“We’re excited by this unique approach to sponsorship” says Jennifer Jasper, executive director of Bennington Performing Arts Center. “Tri State is providing sponsorship support both monetarily and by inviting new people to experience live theater. Oldcastle Theatre Company is producing three wonderful plays for the 2021 Summer Season that invite us back into a room together to experience live performance.”
The Oldcastle season begins July 9 with “Visiting Mr. Green” by Jeff Baron, a play that has been translated into 22 languages and had successful productions around the world. It will run July 9-18.
The second show, running Aug. 6-15, is “Shakespeare’s Will” by Canadian playwright Vern Thiessen, a one-woman play that explores the inspiring and complicated life of Anne Hathaway, the wife of William Shakespeare. The season ends with Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw,” which runs Sept. 3 through 12.
Tri State Area Federal Credit Union (www.tsafcu.com) is a federal credit union chartered in 1953 and headquartered in Hoosick Falls with a branch in Bennington at 85 Washington Ave.