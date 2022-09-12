BENNINGTON — A proposed school policy regarding transgender and gender nonconforming students drew no public comments during a follow-up review by the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Policy Drafting Committee meeting Monday afternoon.
The policy states that it is “designed to provide direction for administrators, staff, students, and parents to address issues that may arise concerning the needs of transgender and gender nonconforming students.”
The policy begins with the statement that the boards of directors of the SVSU seek to “to provide a safe, orderly, civil and positive learning environment for all students, regardless of perceived or actual sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”
The draft covers confidentiality and information privacy issues; requests to use a specific name or pronoun; and requests for retroactive changes to a student’s name and gender.
It also states that “any student expressing a need or desire for increased privacy [concerning a restroom or locker room] will be provided with reasonable alternative arrangements.”
The policy also requires the schools to “consider numerous factors” in developing policies concerning use of restrooms or locker rooms.
‘SEEK OUT STAFF’
MAU High School Principal Tim Payne said Monday that students would be encouraged to “seek out staff members they trust” about issues that arise.
And he noted that changing areas in locker rooms are monitored by staff members.
Also included in the policy is a list of terms and definitions, such as for “cisgener,” a person whose gender identity corresponds to their assigned sex at birth; “gender identity,” or “a person’s actual or perceived gender identity, or gender-related characteristics that are intrinsically related to a person’s gender or gender-identity, regardless of the person’s assigned sex at birth.”
Also defined is “gender expression,” meaning “the way a person externally communicates gender to other people as through behaviors, clothing, hairstyles, voice, mannerisms, activities, or body characteristics; “transgender,” describing a person whose gender identity or gender expression is different from the person’s assigned sex at birth.”
Also listed is “gender nonconforming,” referring to a person whose gender-related identity and/or gender expression does not conform to the social expectations or norms for a person of that sex assigned at birth.”
NAMES, PRONOUNS
In addition, school staff would be required to respect any requests to use a name and pronoun that corresponds to the student’s gender identity that the student asserts or wishes to assert at school.
Students will not be required to obtain a court ordered name and/or gender change or to change their pupil personnel records as a prerequisite to being addressed by the name and pronoun that corresponds to their gender identity.
The committee had completed a first draft at its June meeting before sending the four-page policy on to SVSU school boards for review and to publicly post it. No changes were made during the policy meeting Monday, and the draft will next go to the school boards for possible adoption.
One caller into a Zoom meeting in June of the Mount Anthony Union School District Board said he had concerns about his child using a locker room or restroom with transgender students.
On Monday, Payne told the committee he would encourage people in the community against “making assumptions” about details of the policy and to bring their questions to school officials for accurate information.