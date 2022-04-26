BENNINGTON — The cost of disposing of everything from trash bags to old mattresses will increase on May 1. But, according to Town Manager Stuart Hurd, it could have been worse.
Hurd told the Select Board on Monday that fee increases for dropping off trash bags and other items turned out to be “relatively small compared to what was expected" two months ago.
The board approved the proposed increases, with fees rising from $2.50 to $3 for 15-gallon bags; $3.75 to $4 for 30-gallon bags; $4.75 to $5 for 39-gallon bags; and $7.50 to $7.75 for 55-gallon bags or barrels.
The cost for bulky furniture, mattresses and box springs will rise from $16 to $16.80 each; and the cost for sleeper sofas will rise from $48 to $50.40 each.
The per-ton cost for dumping solid waste or construction debris will rise from $127.50 to $138 under the new fee schedule.
The town pays the per ton charge when it brings solid waste to the transfer station.
“We collect trash from the downtown containers, the rec fields, and our buildings,” Hurd said.
Other fees will remain the same. The fee increases take effect on May 1.
Earlier this month, Hurd and other local officials said they were concerned about hauling and dumping fee increases, in part because of the then-rising cost of fuel.
The major issue driving possible fee hikes in Bennington was that Casella Waste Management, which has taken over operation of the Houghton Lane facility from the town, would face a tax that is not assessed on a municipality, he said.
However, Hurd said Monday, that the tax already is being collected at the transfer station, so it would not be an added cost going forward.
“They determined they’re already paying it,” he said in an email.