CAVENDISH — A truck driver had to be rescued from a freezing river after slipping off the road early Tuesday morning.
At about 2:55 a.m., Trooper Austin Soule responded to Route 131 in the Town of Cavendish. State police had received calls about a tractor trailer veering into a river.
When police arrived, Donald Darrah, 77, was standing on top of the tractor trailer. He was able to speak with first responders, but because of the water depth and temperatures, a cold water rescue was required. Darrah experienced slight hypothermia.
Members of the Proctorsville and West Weathersfield Fire Department Cold Water Rescue teams successfully rescued the driver.
Darrah explained that he lost control of the vehicle as he was going around the snow covered corner. The tractor trailer unit was on its passenger side in the middle of the Black River.
A team effort, several agencies and companies assisted the state police, including Cavendish, Proctorsville and West Weathersfield fire departments, Reed Truck Services, the Agency of Transportation, the Department of Natural Resources, Vermont HAZMAT and other local companies.
The recovery of the tractor trailer unit was still ongoing on Wednesday. The roadway near Upper Falls Road will be closed at varying times during the recovery, state police suggested the public seek alternate routes of travel.