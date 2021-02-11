WOODFORD — Vermont State Police responded to a report of a tractor trailer on its side off of Route 9 on Thursday at 8:07 a.m.
Investigation revealed that the driver, Jose L. Gonzalez Jr., 27, of Keenesburg, Colorado, was traveling east on Route 9 and drove the truck off the roadway, near mile marker 5, causing the tractor trailer to roll onto its passenger side. It was not determined why the truck left the road. Conditions were clear and the road was wet. The Kenworth tractor trailer suffered significant front passenger side damage, police said.
Gonzales was uninjured from the crash. The eastbound lane of Route 9, near the crash, was shut down while the truck was pulled back onto the road. This caused minor delays throughout the day, police said.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and Vermont Agency of Transportation.