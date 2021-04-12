BENNINGTON — On Monday, at about 08:23 a.m., Bennington Police and Bennington Rural Fire Department were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 7A for a report of a tractor-trailer that had struck the train trestle bridge at the bottom of Harwood Hill.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation and Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles also were called to the scene, according to Bennington Police.
The tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 7A when it struck the train trestle bridge. The tractor-trailer continued under the bridge, partially removing the roof of the trailer and severely compromising the integrity of the trailer.
The tractor-trailer was hauling more than 40,000 lbs. of material, police said.
A representative from the Agency of Transportation responded to the scene to inspect the bridge. Bennington Rural Fire Department provided traffic control until the trailer was removed from the roadway.
An inspector from the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles inspected the tractor before it was allowed to be driven away, police said.
The operator was identified to be Abdirahman Mohamud, 40, of Columbus, Ohio. He informed the investigator that he saw the signs indicating low bridge ahead, but continued to follow his GPS, police said.
This crash is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact Officer Benjamin Lackey at 802-442-1030.