BENNINGTON — The Willow Park playground might be temporarily closed, but the Town of Bennington is wide open to hearing from the public about how the beloved playground can be built back better.
Play by Design, the professional group designing and building the renovated playground, will hold a presentation on Wednesday evening to unveil three options for the new facilities. The public will be asked to essentially vote on their favorite, according to Jonah Spivak, communication coordinator for the town.
That presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Mount Anthony Union High School auditorium. The event will be recorded for those who cannot attend at that date and time.
In addition, the town opened a public comment period Friday that will continue through April 24 to allow residents to weigh in on the design and color scheme for the new playground. People can use the online portal through the town website at benningtonvt.org/willow-park to see the design options and provide input on preferences, or pick up a form at the town offices at 205 South St. or at the Bennington Community Center (Rec Center) to have a say in the final design.
“If there is a clear favorite, yay, that’s awesome. If there’s an even split, that also tells us something interesting. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” said Spivak. In fact, a close vote in some ways is a good problem to have. “It’s a good sign … it means we have three compelling designs and people like them all.”
In addition to voting on a favorite design, the public will have an opportunity ask questions of the design team at Wednesday’s presentation, Spivak said. He noted that some of the current team members helped design and build the initial playground in 1999.
Spivak said that once the public has selected its preferred design and color scheme, the town will immediately order the structures, which could take a few months to be delivered. The new playground is expected to be open by the end of the summer.
The project, which will cost about $500,000, is fully funded with federal COVID relief funds. The redesign is expected to increase accessibility and usability by all children. It will also improve sight lines so children are more visible to parents and caregivers.
In addition, a new fitness trail will be added to the site.
Spivak noted that the bricks honoring community members responsible for building the initial playgrounds will be re-incorporated into the entrance to the new playground.