BENNINGTON — Town efforts on the Benn Hi redevelopment project continue. At the next regular Select Board meeting on Sept. 11, a proposed Development Agreement between the Town of Bennington and Hale Resources will be presented by staff.
The Development Agreement outlines the obligations of each party in the effort to re-develop the Benn Hi property. The proposed agreement closely follows the terms and conditions for the public/private partnership of the Town of Bennington and Hale Resources presented at the May 22 Select Board meeting regarding the project.
The public is invited to comment on the project at the Select Board meeting on Sept. 11 and may do so on the town website.
A copy of the proposed Development Agreement, a project narrative, a list of the five prior public meetings on the subject with links to videos of the meetings, as well as all the documents related to this project since its inception are available on the town website page. A link to the Benn Hi project can be found on the main navigation page, on the quick links on the home page, by searching for “Benn High” using the search bar, or you can use this link: https://www.benningtonvt.org/services/bennhi_redevelopment/index.php.
All the information on the project, including project funding sources, and cost estimates can be found on the Benn High redevelopment project page on the Town website. The proposed Development Agreement is the next step in this exciting and important project being realized.