BENNINGTON — At the urging of the Bennington Police Department and public works crews, town officials have temporarily closed Rotary Park or as its commonly known, “People’s Park” or “Bennington Station Park,” along the river off of Depot Street. The town cited “health and safety” concerns in issuing the closure.
People’s Park has long been a gathering place for many homeless individuals in the downtown area. Some of those using the park also abuse drugs and alcohol at the public space along the Walloomsac River between Depot Street and Benmont Avenue. According to an official social media post, the town cited several recent problems and complaints, including town crews having been exposed to unsafe conditions in their efforts to keep the park clean.
“The Bennington Police Department made the suggestion,” said Assistant Town Manager Daniel Monks. “The management supported that decision to close the Park temporarily. It's a very temporary measure to help us clean up the park and reset expectations for the appropriate behavior of park users. It's unfortunately been kind of a steady buildup of inappropriate behavior there.”
“As the spring and summer have progressed, the members of the Bennington Police Department have been watching the activity down at People's Park ..." said Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette. “Several campers have moved into the area. There is an ordinance that prevents people from sleeping in vehicles. There has also been quite a bit of illicit drug activity and consumption of alcohol down there. When the officers went down today to conduct a check, the condition of the park was atrocious.”
Doucette said there was feces and vomit in the grassy areas and people under the influence of drugs and alcohol, noting there have been recent overdoses at the park.
“It needs to be cleaned immediately for health and safety concerns,” Doucette said.
The timing of the park's closure is coincidental to a recent rise in homeless individuals after the state started evicting people from the pandemic-era motel voucher program on June 1. Several dozen individuals and families were forced out of their motel rooms in that wave of evictions. But Monks and Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said that the park closure is unrelated.
“We don't think it has any direct link to homelessness because we're not talking about temporary shelters being removed or people sleeping there overnight,” Monks said. “It's really just about folks gathering during the day, and a few people in the park having committing inappropriate acts or engaging in inappropriate behavior. It puts everybody at risk who uses the park. We just want to try to get a handle on that situation.”
“There’s no correlation whatsoever with that,” Doucette agreed. “This is something that has been building since the spring. We have received complaints from people that are passing by. This is an area where people can sit, watch the stream, relax, and ride bikes — hopefully, soon someday have a skateboard park down there. We're not going to tolerate behavior that will discredit Bennington and make the park unsafe for all to use.”
The town’s social media posting did, however, list several organizations and contacts for people needing support services in Bennington. Part of the post reads, “It also means providing support and services for those who are struggling.” It goes on to list local resources for those who are unsheltered or suffering from food insecurity, including contact numbers for the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless and the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services.
Not everyone feels the problems are unrelated. Some said they see people staying and congregating at the park, many homeless, as the culmination of years of hand-wringing about where unhoused people should go.
Scott Winslow, Food Security Coordinator at GBICS, speaking personally and not for the organization, feels the community has created this problem.
“Everybody's just been kicking the can down the road with the homeless situation for years, and now, people are being released out into the public, and there is no place for them to go,” Winslow said. “I've heard some comments about, well, the town should permit them to go camping in a certain place. And then they don't want to because there are no sanitary facilities, and it's not safe. Well, wherever they're going now, there are no sanitary facilities, and it's unsafe, right? I don't know where anybody thinks they're supposed to go. There is no place they're supposed to go, so they wind up congregating with other like-minded homeless people or being alone. But they're either on private property and trespassing or on public lands. If they're not allowed on public lands, whether town or state, I don't know where anybody thinks they're supposed to go.”
“Pear,” a 43-year-old woman, has been living under the bridge across from the park since being evicted from her motel room.
“I’ve been trying to get back into a motel, but I haven’t found one,” Pear said Tuesday as she looked across the water. “So I’m staying here. I can’t find a place. I have no idea where to go now.”
“A lot of good the signs will do,” said Nancy White, a Bennington resident who frequents Select Board meetings to voice her opinion on town matters. “People in Bennington have had enough. We pay a lot of money. This is the nicest park in town, and these people have just taken it over for years. Nobody will even come near the park. Let’s see if the town does something about that as well.”
Doucette said the park will remained closed until it's cleaned up and safe. “We will continue to monitor the activities at the park. And if people continue to misbehave and can't follow the town ordinances and state laws, they will be trespassed and removed from the park. We'll slowly reopen it and we're going to monitor it very closely. And people that are inappropriate will not be allowed to use the park.”
“I don't have any problem with people hanging out at the park,” Monks said. “This is really about substance abuse, drinking, urination and defecation in the park, vomit all over the place, and needles. We encourage people to hang out there. It's the inappropriate behavior of a few. We must reset things to get the car back on track so everybody can enjoy it. We want it to be busy and full of people. This is just temporary. We just can't have drinking and drug use, so we will try to regulate behavior and hope people will return and enjoy the park.”
As of press time, no official date had been set for the park to re-open.