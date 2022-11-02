BENNINGTON — A new Vermont National Guard Readiness Center to be constructed on Bowen Road is scheduled to come before the Bennington Development Review Board later this month.
The federally funded construction project, estimated at $17 million, represents the first part of a plan that will result in the town acquiring the current armory building on Franklin Lane in the downtown.
PROPERTY SWAP
The town Select Board has approved a contractual agreement to swap 22.9 acres of former Jard Co. land the town owned to allow for the new Readiness Center, which the Guard has sought for more than a decade.
Once the new center is in operation, guard personnel with Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 172nd Calvary Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) will transfer operations to the Bowen Road site. The town will then take over the old armory, which is just to the south of the Putnam Block property and near the town offices.
The swap agreement grew from a search of potential Bennington County sites for a new Guard facility in 2011-12, which included an inspection of the former Green Mountain Race Track site and other parcels.
After focus turned to the potential of acquiring the town’s Bowen Road parcel, the process from a tentative deal toward a final agreement with the town was negotiated over about a nine-year period, with Town Manager Stuart Hurd credited for overseeing those discussions.
“I am excited to see this project come to fruition, not only for the Guard but also for the town,” Hurd said Wednesday. “It will give the Guard a modern, fully equipped facility with space to train and space to store needed equipment. It will also remove the Guard from the cramped quarters in the downtown and free up space for future development and growth.”
Funding for what was initially estimated as a $10 million project was unavailable in federal budgets during what was then called the Great Recession. However, Vermont U.S Sen. Patrick Leahy announced last year that he had secured $17 million in the budget for the new facility, allowing the project to move forward.
PERMITS SOUGHT
The town Development Review Board will consider the project plans during a Nov. 15 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Bennington Firehouse.
Site plans filed with the town show a new center and adjacent parking and other areas covering about five acres of the former factory parcel, which is located off Bowen Road, close to the Mountain View Mobile Home Park and Bell Street.
The current state-owned brick armory, which sits on .8 acres off Franklin Lane, was constructed in 1924. It has been eyed by the town for various uses over the years, such as town office space.
The structure has two floors and a full basement, with roughly 20,500 square feet of floor space. Its dimensions are 126 feet by 65 feet.
Under the agreement, until the new center opens, the state will continue at the armory under a leaseback agreement with the town.
RENOVATION WORK
Members of the Select Board toured the armory in 2019 and later said they were impressed by its condition. The armory has undergone extensive renovations, exterior work and remediation of lead dust from a former basement area shooting range, board members said.
In addition, an elevator was added several years ago during a project to address Americans with Disabilities Act issues in the building, and there is maple flooring, a stage and a basketball court.
Public events, held on the main floor of the building, were discontinued in 2015 to allow for the ADA access project, a Guard spokesman said in 2017. In past decades, the armory has been the site of teen dances and other events, according the Banner files.
LEAD ABATEMENT
Another recent project abated lead dust contamination in the armory related to a former firing range in the basement area.
A high reading of 1,400 micrograms of lead per square foot was found in a surface sample. The high readings were found where the firing range was located, while lower levels were found in the drill hall on the main floor and other areas of the armory.
The firing range was dismantled and the basement area cleaned in 1999. The Bennington armory was one of hundreds of National Guard armories with firing ranges around the country identified over the past two decades as having lead dust contamination issues.