BENNINGTON — To launch an exploration of potential uses for the downtown Vermont National Guard Armory building, the Bennington Select Board on Monday voted to apply for a grant to fund that work. The town will own the armory after a planned new Guard Readiness Center is constructed on a Bowen Road site, part of a land swap.
Planning Director Daniel Monks said the Vermont Municipal Planning grant, if received, would require a 10 percent match from the town.
That amount is approximately what “we would need to spend anyway” on an environmental assessment of the armory property prior to acquisition, Monks said. He added that the National Guard has done extensive renovation work in recent years on the imposing brick structure, which was completed in 1924, including environmental remediation work.
“We expect it will be a clean site,” he said, referring to environmental issues.
The armory reuse assessment is expected to result in a consultant’s report on options for the property, to be presented to town officials and the public.
According to a memo about the grant proposal, “The purpose of this planning project is to fully describe the property and building and to support efforts by the town and other potential users to evaluate its suitability for various functions that meet identified community needs. The town will use grant funds to hire a consultant who will work with a project steering committee to complete this investigation, prepare a report, and present the information to the public.”
The work would include public outreach and an assessment of needs in the downtown.
The armory building has two floors and a full basement, with roughly 20,500 square feet of floor space. It measures 126 by 65 feet.
The town previously reached a formal agreement with the Guard to acquire the armory and .8 acres, which is strategically located in the downtown adjacent the rear parking areas for the historic Putnam Block buildings.
In exchange, the town is providing a 22.9-acre building site for the new Guard center on Bowen Road. That property is the former Jard Co. site, now owned by the town.