BENNINGTON — Local officials expressed disappointment Monday over cancellation of a new Army National Guard Readiness Center project, but they said the reasons are understandable and they hope town acquisition of the current Armory might still be possible in the future.
Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont’s adjutant general, said in a news release Sunday that going ahead with the estimated $17 million project on a Bowen Road site “would not have been a financially responsible decision to continue with planned construction due to the current number of assigned soldiers in Bennington.”
A Guard media spokesman said the unit that meets and drills here — Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron 172nd Cavalry (MTN), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (MTN) — is authorized for around 100 personnel but currently is at about 50 percent strength.
“We understand the decision although we are disappointed,” Town Manager Stuart Hurd said.
Hurd noted that the town and Guard had worked out a property exchange agreement in which Bennington could acquire the old armory once a new center was constructed.
“We had hoped to acquire the Armory and use it for the community’s benefit,” Hurd said. “Nonetheless, we support the decision and we will continue to support the Guard in our community.”
RECENT DECISION
The decision to cancel the project was reached in the past few weeks, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jacob Roy, construction and facilities management officer, told the Banner.
“We will continue to operate the current armory in Bennington and revisit regional armory construction locations in the future, but presently it would be inappropriate to use those funds for a new armory there,” Roy said Sunday in the announcement. “We are looking at alternatives ... in an attempt to keep the funding in Vermont.”
However, the Guard unit will continue to train at the 99-year-old Bennington armory, which has undergone extensive renovation and remediation work in recent years, although it was considered too small a property and site to meet equipment storage and other modern Guard needs.
State Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington, said Monday she also understands the Guard’s decision on a financial basis, but was “disappointed how this all came down.”
The low staffing levels in Bennington “are not something that happened yesterday,” Morrissey said, but local officials “had to hear about this at the 11th hour.”
The town Development Review Board had gone through the Readiness Center plan and approved it, she said, and the federal funding was in place.
“We were looking at this as a plus” for the community, she said.
Nevertheless, Morrissey said she is encouraged that the Guard unit will remain in Bennington while other building site options are explored.
The Guard unit and the armory have a long history in Bennington, beginning just after World War I, she said, “and it is important to the community.”
But at this point, she added, “the [recruitment] numbers don’t add up” in this area.
The local Guard unit has members who live in Vermont, nearby New York and other New England states. Members travel to the armory for meetings and drills, but the building has only a small regular staff contingent.
REUSE STUDY
Meanwhile, the Bennington County Regional Commission, acting on behalf of the town, has been studying possible reuse options for the current armory and a report is in the final stages.
Jonathan Cooper, Community and Economic Development program manager with the BCRC, said Monday the long-term hope is that the study might be instrumental if the building is made available to the town, which has considered using it for additional municipal office, recreation or other space.
The brick structure has two floors and a full basement, with roughly 20,500 square feet of floor space. It has undergone extensive renovations, exterior work and remediation of lead dust from a former basement area shooting range.
Cooper said of the reuse study, “We had submitted a final draft to [a study steering committee] shortly before we learned of this development, and we will incorporate their recommended changes from our last work session into our final report, and meet with the committee one last time to discuss those revisions and this disappointing turn of events.”
He added, “We felt that a town-owned armory would offer the municipality and its residents a number of valuable uses right in the downtown, and we looked forward to Bennington having that opportunity. It's rare for a town to have the opportunity to acquire well-maintained structures in prime locations, and we were privileged to work with a group committed to preparing for the expected transfer ahead of time.”
Acknowledging that such decisions are out of the town and the armory's control, "we do hope that the circumstances change in Bennington's favor at some point in the future,” Cooper said. “If that does occur, we would hope that the work to date would help jump-start the process for the existing Armory's local reuse.”
He noted that former armory buildings have been successfully reused for municipal or other purposes in many communities, including North Adams, Mass., Hoosick, N.Y., and St. Johnsbury and Burlington in Vermont.
In addition to planning for a major construction project in Bennington, the town and Guard had negotiated an agreement to swap a 22.9-acre building site on town-owned land off Bowen Road for the center in exchange for acquisition of the current armory, which is in the central downtown on Franklin Lane.
The swap would have occurred as the new Readiness Center was completed.