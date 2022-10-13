BENNINGTON — The town has created a page on its website with information and documents available to date on the Ben Hi redevelopment project.
The information can be found at https://benningtonvt.org/benn-hi- redevelopment/.
A public meeting on the Ben Hi project is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room on the third floor of the Bennington Fire Facility at 130 River St.
The Ben Hi project was a top priority for the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds coming to Bennington, as identified through a public process that began in 2021 and was approved for further study in April 2022.
Redevelopment of the historic building includes a number of long-held goals for the town, including rehabilitating an iconic structure, acquiring a gymnasium for the community, and adding housing that includes affordable and market rate units.
The project also proposes to give the town a new larger home for the Senior Center, more space for Meals on Wheels, an auditorium and performance space, a climbing wall, additional space for local YMCA/Recreation Center youth and adult programming, as well as additional space available for other town and community programming needs.
Town staff have been performing due diligence on aspects of the proposed project. The purpose of the public meeting will be to give a presentation of those findings to the Select Board and to the community.
The presentation will be followed by a question and answer period with the architects, developers and town staff. After the formal question/answer period, the same group will remain available to have informal discussions and answer questions with anyone interested in the project.