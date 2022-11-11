BENNINGTON — After two hours of comments from frustrated abutters of large solar projects proposed for the Apple Hill area, the Planning Commission unanimously rejected a new request from the developer.
Michael Melone, of Allco Renewable Energy Ltd., had spurred the meeting Thursday by proposing a revised plan for the firm’s 2-megawatt Chelsea Solar proposal, which has failed to gain permits from the state Public Utility Commission after several attempts.
That project and a similar commercial-size project called Apple Hill Solar, which also failed to receive a certificate of public good permit from the PUC, were first proposed eight years ago.
During that period, the developer has mounted numerous appeals of negative decisions to the PUC and to the Vermont Supreme Court, while also at times filing lawsuits against opponents in state and federal courts over site access routes and other issues.
“This is what we have had to deal with from this developer for eight years,” said Lora Block of the Apple Hill Homeowners Association.
Attorney Brooke Dingledine, who has represented the association on a pro bono basis, said the new proposal has “disrupted the neighborhood once again.”
In addition to another project revision, she said the developer has dumped a large storage container near neighboring properties, and had in the past proposed a sheep farm and a large building that would have restricted the views of an abutter who opposed the project.
“And we are now in what version of this nightmare,” Dingledine said at one point. "Wake me up from 'Groundhog Day.'"
NEW VERSION
Representing the developer at the meeting, senior Allco project manager Rodney Galton gave a presentation on the revised plan. He said that the block of solar panels would be shifted closer to Route 7 than in previous plans and completely blocked from view by existing trees and other vegetation.
Melone contended in an Oct. 19 letter to the Planning Commission that the revised site plan resolved issues over the solar array’s impacts on the scenic hillside and other issues cited by opponents, which led to the permit denials.
He also asked that local officials determine that the revised Chelsea Solar plan allows the project to meet the definition of a “preferred area” for such projects in the Town Plan.
Melone added, “If the town determines that the project is within a ‘preferred area,’ we are also formally requesting that the town support our efforts to obtain a certificate of public good for the project before the PUC.”
FRUSTRATION
Nearly all of the approximately 20 people who attended the afternoon meeting urged planners to reject the Allco proposal in its recommendation to the Select Board and the town’s comments to the PUC. No one spoke in support of the plan.
Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks stressed that the commission’s role is merely to consider a determination on whether the new solar plan and site changes would make the location a preferred site under the town plan guidelines.
He said an area could meet the definition by being designated on a map of preferred sites in the town plan, which is not the case on Apple Hill, or by meeting certain criteria.
The developers are asking that their site be considered preferred because of its “proximity to existing hedgerows or other topographical features that naturally screen the entire proposed array.”
The area to be cleared for the Chelsea project would be about 9.54 acres, Galson said, and the solar panels would take up “less than five acres.”
In addition, Galton said the plan calls for significantly regrading a section of the site to lower the profile of the array and block it from view.
INFORMATION LACKING
Opponents said they found the presentation lacking in that simulated images of the site created for Allco by a consultant did not include some angles of view and did not include winter images with no leaves on the hedgerow screening.
At several points, Galton said he could not provide an answer to questions from residents but could get the information.
Galton said the two consultants working with Allco on aesthetics aspects of the project could not attend the commission meeting as planned but could be present if another meeting were scheduled.
The consultants determined the plan does meet the town plan’s preferred site requirements, he said.
Project opponents cited the fact the consultants weren’t present as another example of a request not backed up by detailed information from the developer.
Block said a central issue for opponents is that the developer often “will say one thing and then do something else” in applying for permits for projects on Apple Hill.
“And that’s why we are going to ask you to recommend not to give them a preferred site designation,” she said.
Another glaring issue, she and Dingledine argued, is that the Apple Hill Solar plan, though rejected for a permit, remains on appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court and therefore has to be considered at least a future possibility in considering the Chelsea project.
‘HALF-BAKED’
“How can we go forward with this half-baked plan?” state Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington 2-2, asked.
She said it isn’t difficult to understand why abutters and other residents are upset.
Peter Lawrence told Galton the project shouldn’t be considered at this point “because you don’t have your act together. Your information is not complete.”
In addition, resident Rick Carroll and others questioned whether blasting would be required to lower the grade on part of the site, saying no details of that project aspect were provided.
Monks said information on subsurface soils and any proposed blasting would definitely be required, along with pre-construction investigation of the plan, as part of the PUC’s permitting process.
Galton said he doesn’t believe significant ledge was found in that area.
UNANIMOUS VOTE
After some debate, the commission voted to issue a recommendation to the Select Board on the preferred site issue. They said that, based on the information presented by Allco, they could not determine the site meets the definition of a preferred site for energy projects.
The Select Board will make any comments to the PUC on the project on behalf of the town. Monks said Friday that the board will consider the commission’s recommendation before making comments to the PUC and might hold a public hearing before deciding.
Allco, which has not yet filed a formal permit application with the PUC for a revised project plan, also could return to the commission with more information and request a reconsideration on the preferred site issue, Monks said.