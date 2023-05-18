BENNINGTON — The Select Board has ordered a Bennington man to reduce the number of dogs he houses at his Jacks Drive property after denying him a private kennel license.
John Sweet, of 67 Jacks Drive, who has eight beagles — which compete in American Kennel Club field trial events — said of the decision, “I intend to fight it. I’m not going to give up my dogs.”
Sweet added that he has owned dogs for more than 30 years and lived in the area “all my life.”
APPLIED IN APRIL
Sweet had applied in April for a private kennel license, which he had learned from town officials is required to house five or more dogs, but he was turned down in April primarily because a distance of 1,000 feet is required from the nearest residence.
He appealed and a public hearing before the Select Board was held Monday, after which board members deliberated in closed session.
A written decision denying the appeal was released Thursday morning by Town Manager Stuart Hurd and signed by board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins.
FOUR MUST GO
According to an accompanying town order, Sweet must reduce the number of dogs on his property to no more than four by June 15, unless he can comply with the town’s kennel ordinance and receive a kennel license.
Sweet said Wednesday during an interview that he does not own enough property to meet the 1,000-foot distance requirement.
“The thing that really gets me,” he added, “is that I paid to register them all, and two days later they came up and told me that I can’t have this many.”
Another kennel ordinance he had complied with, Sweet said, was to increase his property liability insurance as required under the ordinance.
BARKING COMPLAINTS
During the public hearing, neighbors of the Sweet property said they have filed numerous complaints with Bennington Police over barking dogs, and residents of seven properties in the area signed a letter to the Select Board contending barking was often incessant.
Jacks Drive is off Chapel Road near the White Chapel Cemetery.
The beagles are housed in a row of kennel cages attached to an outbuilding, which has accessways behind the cages, allowing the dogs to shelter inside.
Although there is also a barking noise provision in the kennel ordinance, that was not cited in the town’s rejection of a permit or the decision denying Sweet’s appeal.
Sweet argued Wednesday that the barking is muted and not loud enough to carry far from the cages, and that the closest neighbor is about 300 feet away.
Sweet also rejected the statements of some of the neighbors that incessant barking was a possible indication the animals were not properly cared for.
All of the beagles are well fed, Sweet said, and all have received required vaccinations from veterinarians, as required with licensing.
He also raised an issue he had cited in his appeal to the Select Board – that his dogs are companions that his doctor said in a letter are beneficial to maintain his health.
In his appeal of the license rejection, Sweet said in part, “I feel that my dogs are the only way I can deal with everyday stress. They are my best and only buddies.”
AKC EVENTS
Sweet said he competes with four-dog beagle teams in field trials in AKC-sanctioned events in Vermont and surrounding states. He said he has competed for about 40 years.
According to the AKC website, “In a Beagle Hound Field Trial, dogs run in packs of two or more to follow a rabbit or hare. The goal is to follow the trail of a rabbit or hare, not to harm them. Depending on which trial you participate in, your dog will be judged on his ability to search and explore; to pursue and keep control of a trail; his accuracy in trailing; endurance; adaptability to changes in scenting conditions; patience; determination; and more.”
Sweet said his beagle teams compete in both rabbit and hare field trials.
ORDINANCE REGS
The town’s private kennel ordinance states that a license is required when “five or more dogs over six months of age are kept and where any two or more of such dogs kept are intact [not spayed or neutered].”
Concerning noise, the ordinance defines excessive barking as that which “occurs repeatedly for at least a seven-minute period of time with one minute of less lapse of each noise during the seven-minute period.”
A letter sent to the town by residents from seven households in the surrounding neighborhood stated, “The barking occurs all hours of the day and night. We are in possession of recordings showing the various times of the day and night that the dogs are barking.”