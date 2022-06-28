BENNINGTON — The town is taking steps to acquire and raze the fire-damaged former CTC Corporation building at 254 Benmont Avenue — a process that is expected to cost in the range of $120,000.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd told the Select Board Monday that the town is preparing to go to court to gain control of the gutted, brick-walled structure to demolish it and then clean up the site. The business processed film for decades at the location.
No one representing the defunct CTC Corporation’s ownership has responded to communications from the town about the long-standing situation, Hurd said, adding, “We don’t have a willing partner in this.”
According to corporate records on the secretary of state’s website, the corporation was formed in 1969 and dissolved in 2014. Bruce Laumeister was listed then as the agent.
Laumeister closed his film processing business — CTC Vermont Color Photo Lab — at the site in 2014.
Hurd said that Laumeister is listed as the owner of an attached wood frame building, listed as 252 Benmont Ave., which is rented and was not damaged in the May 2021 fire.
“This is one of those situations when we will be doing this for the good of the community,” Hurd said.
Demolition of the fire-damaged structure also will have to be accomplished without taking down walls of the undamaged building, the manager said.
“We will have to sever the buildings in some fashion,” he said.
Laumeister could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
NOT A HAZARD
Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks told the Select Board that staff members were concerned the cost of taking and demolishing the structure might be “three to four times higher” if any material in the building required removal to a certified hazardous waste landfill.
But Monks said a consultant hired by the town, Paul Miller, found no significant level of chemicals of concern and no asbestos in the building.
The town also worked with the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Conservation in assessing the structure, he said, and the agencies didn’t believe any action on their part was warranted, and left the situation up to the town.
The town will seek a no-liability agreement with the state before proceeding with a demolition and cleanup, Monks said.
He said the town is still considering whether proceeding with a tax sale to acquire the property will be necessary. Well over $100,000 in back taxes was owed at the time of the fire.
Fire investigators determined last year that there was “human involvement” in the blaze but no further updates were issued. Hurd said he believes it remains an open investigation.