BENNINGTON — For the third year, Town Meeting Day 2022 felt the sting of pandemic, with few traditional in-person meetings and communities relying on Australian ballot to settle local races and budget issues.
Still, voters turned out to decide everything from whether a multimillion dollar field house should be built in Manchester to renovating and expanding a kennel for stray animals in Pownal.
Among the results across the area:
SHAFTSBURY
Preliminary election results are in, and Shaftsbury voters sent Martha Cornwell to the Select Board for the next three years.
Cornwell bested longtime town employee and three-term incumbent Ken Harrington, 418 to 174 votes.
She was a member of the Planning Commission, and stepped up to challenge the three-term incumbent for an open seat on the Shaftsbury board.
Like Harrington, Cornwell is a native of Shaftsbury, and left for medical school to become a physician’s assistant. She now works at The Memory Clinic in Bennington. She has been a substitute teacher for area middle and high schools for 17 years, works at Clearbrook Farm and recently volunteered with the Vermont Medical Corp, giving COVID vaccination shots.
At a televised candidate forum, Cornwell, a woman of color, said she would like to build an inclusive and broad coalition including people of diverse ages, demographic interests and even those who are newcomers, along with lifelong residents. She said including more women, people of color, LGBTQ-plus community members, working parents and young people would help create visibility of unseen issues.
“Those effects create improvements that benefit all of us in all areas of our lives,” Cornwell said, and it would help bring voices not often heard to decisions, she said.
Voters also rid themselves of the position of town lister Tuesday, with 379 ballots in favor of elimination of the post and 160 wanting to keep the job on the books.
There were a number of zoning bylaw changes, including new wording that prohibits private landing strips and helipads in town. Those changes passed 294 votes to 110.
POWNAL
Former board member Bryan Harris and incumbents Harry “Jamie” Percey and Bob Jarvis were elected to the Pownal Select Board on Tuesday.
Challenger Leo Haggerty, who ran for both the three-year seat won by Percey and for one of the two one-year seats claimed by Harris and Jarvis, lost in both contests. Town Clerk Julie Weber said Percey defeated Haggerty 308 votes to 90, while in the race for two one-year seats, Harris received 310 votes, Jarvis 262 and Haggerty 97.
Haggerty, who ran while suing the board and the town over a salary dispute stemming from when he served as town health inspector, indirectly was successful in a separate ballot article.
The Select Board had placed on the ballot the article, “Shall the voters prohibit the town constable from exercising any law enforcement authority, in accordance with [state law].”
Haggerty is the elected town constable. Voters rejected that change, with 241 voting no and 198 favoring the change.
The $1.3 million town general fund budget passed 299 to 165, and the $1.4 million highway budget was approved 379 votes to 85.
Weber said that among other warrant articles, voters approved allocating $38,000 for a town kennel to house unclaimed and/or stray animals, on a vote of 324 to 145; and approved $16,000 for the Pownal Rescue Squad toward a sharp increase in workers compensation insurance.
Voters also approved eliminating the elected town auditor positions, 288 to 180, and eliminating the position of town lister 263 to 200. The Select Board had proposed replacing both elected town positions with professional accounting and assessor services.
ARLINGTON
Voters returned incumbent school board member Nicol Whalen to the Arlington School Board on Tuesday, as she defeated challenger Luke Hall by a vote of 420-118 in town meeting voting.
In Arlington Select Board races, incumbent Cynthia Browning beat Joe Gervais, while Jamie Paustian defeated Vincent Thompson for the seat being vacated by Mathew Bykowski.
Arlington voters also passed proposed school and town budget votes by wide margins.
Hall, a former Vermont State Police officer, ran in opposition to mandatory masking in the Arlington schools and the attention paid to COVID regulations — attention he felt would be better focused on education.
Whalen underscored her experience on the board, and said it would benefit the PreK-12 school district as it transitions into the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union and emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voters in Arlington were presented with three questions related to a climate change initiative. They approved the formation of a Climate Emergency Fund for the purpose of reducing carbon dioxide emissions, and voted to direct the town to pursue a “carbon-neutral” status through energy efficiency, renewable energy and other means. But voters turned down a $50,000 appropriation to that new climate fund, by a vote of 297-244.
STAMFORD
Results were close in both the Select Board and School Board races in the Stamford election. Clerk Lori Shepard said incumbent Select Board member Danial J. Potvin lost by a single vote for a two-year seat to challenger Pam Tworig, 188 votes to 187.
In a race for a three-year seat on the Stamford school board, Gary Bellows defeated Danielle Smith, 169 votes to 160.
Shepard said that no one had requested a recount as of Wednesday afternoon but candidates have up to 10 to file a request.
Tyna Senecal received 30 write-in votes for library trustee.
A total of 377 Stamford voters participated.
SOUTHWEST TECH
Charles “Chuck” Putney was elected as a write-in candidate to the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School Board on Tuesday. District Clerk Cassandra Barbeau said Putney, of Bennington, received 78 write-in votes, enough to qualify for election to the board.
Also elected to the three other open board seats were incumbents Leon Johnson, with 3,090 votes; Francis Kinney, with 2089, and Kenneth Swierad, with 2,655 votes.
The district’s $4.2 million budget was passed overwhelmingly, on a vote of 3,569 to 927.
WINHALL
Town meeting voters on Tuesday approved municipal and school budgets for fiscal 2023.
Town clerk Elizabeth Grant said voters, meeting in person at the town garage, voted yes on all items on the warning. That included a $3,716,097 budget for fiscal 2023, just $39,000 greater than the previous year’s spending plan.
In the school district meeting, voters approved the Winhall School District’s proposed budget of $4,411,546, and a tuition rate of $19,200 for Burr and Burton Academy. Winhall is a non-operating district that tuitions students grades K-12. School district voters also allocated $550,000 to the tax stabilization fund, and a combined $111,281 worth of appropriations and budget surplus funds into the school bus reserve fund.
There were no contested races for town offices.
SUNDERLAND
A general fund spending plan of $389,558 and highway budget of $425,000 cruised to approval in town meeting voting.
Voters were more divided on whether to support a voter appropriation for the Northshire Day School in Manchester, and on an advisory question proposing the town take part in a multi-town indoor field house slated for Manchester’s Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park.
The Northshire Day School appropriation of $11,000 squeaked through to approval by a 90-84 vote. The field house, however, was defeated by a single vote: 89 opposed to 88 in favor.
In elections, Andrew McKeever, who was unopposed on the Selectboard, won re-election to a three-year term. Two other one-year terms on the board were available as write-ins. Richard Zens was elected to one of those seats, with his name appearing on eight of 15 ballots, Town Clerk Rose Keough said.
Voters also elected Susan Whitney as town clerk and town treasurer on Tuesday, as Keough, who did not seek re-election, intends to retire.