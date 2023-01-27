BENNINGTON — It’s official. The Town Meeting Day agenda has been warned and residents will be asked to vote on new Select Board members, the municipal budget proposal and more on March 7.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd announced that the Floor Meeting will occur on March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility. The Floor Meeting will consist of a town report from town officers and other unspecified business.
The next day, March 7, will be Town Meeting. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at specified locations. North Bennington residents can vote at the North Bennington Village office on Main Street, and Bennington residents may vote at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street.
This year, the town will vote on 14 articles, each one a yes or no question.
If approved, the budget for the next fiscal year — July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 — will be $16,135,310, including $4,853,340.00 for the laying out, maintaining, and repairing of the roads and bridges of the town.
Voters will also be asked whether to approve “bonds of the Town of Bennington in an amount not to exceed $5.8 million be issued for the purpose of upgrading the Gage Street water main and upgrading the water system in the south end (Jefferson Heights and Margaret Lane) to increase water pressure within the system.”
Details on the budget and a copy of the ballot can be found on the town website at https://benningtonvt.org/government/town_meetings.php.
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said, “This is necessary work. It protects us all.”
Hurd said the south end upgrades are a compliance issue that the town has been working on “for probably the last five to seven years.”
Other articles include budget increases under $10,000 for the Bennington County Association Against Child Abuse and Project Against Violent Encounters, Green Mountain Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, BROC — Community Action in Southwestern Vermont, Vermont Center for Independent Living and Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging.
Budget increases of $10,000 to $25,000 are on the table for The Tutorial Center, Bennington Project Independence, Bennington Free Clinic, Sunrise Family Resource Center, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region and Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless.
Two new Select Board positions for three-year terms are also up for grabs at Town Meeting. Board member Sarah Perrin is seeking reelection; Bruce Lee-Clark is not running again.