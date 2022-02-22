VOTING IMAGE 1

Voters cast ballots in a Pownal election. The annual Vermont town meeting season begins this weekend.

 By Jim Therrien, Bennington Banner
Town and school annual meeting floor sessions will begin this weekend, culminating with the annual elections on March 1

The meeting schedules for Southshire towns and local schools includes the following:

BENNINGTON

The town floor session will be held Monday, Feb. 28, beginning at 7:30 p.m. and will be a virtual meeting via Zoom.

To join the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83544527663

To call in to the Zoom meeting: +1 646 558 8656 – Webinar ID: 835 4452 7663 (*9 to “raise hand”)

Information for those wishing to comment during the session can be found on the town website at https://benningtonvt.org/town-meeting-2022/

The floor meeting also will be aired on CAT-TV’s Channel 1085, and streamed via CAT-TV Facebook Live.

Voting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 1 at the Bennington Fire Facility and at the North Bennington office building.

POWNAL

The Pownal floor meeting will be held on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pownal Elementary School.

Voting will from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 1 at Pownal Center Firehouse.

SHAFTSBURY

Shaftsbury will meet virtually via Zoom on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m., to hold a public information hearing.

To join the Zoom meeting -- https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89465464638

Meeting ID: 894 6546 4638

One tap mobile +13017158592,,89465464638# US (Washington DC)

Voting will be held March 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Garage on North Road.

WOODFORD

The Woodford floor meeting is set for Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the town building.

Voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 1, also at the town building.

STAMFORD

The Stamford floor meetings will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the elementary school. The school district floor meeting will follow the town session.

Voting will be March 1, from 10 to 7 p.m., also at the school.

READSBORO

The Readsboro floor meeting is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Central School. Voting will take place March 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., also at the school.

SEARSBURG

The Searsburg school district and town floor meetings will begin at the town office with the school session at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

All spending articles will be voted on from the floor.

The election of officers is set for Tuesday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town office.

SCHOOL MEETINGS

The Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District, Mount Anthony Union School District and the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District annual floor meetings are scheduled back to back on Feb. 28 and will be conducted via Zoom.

The Southwest Tech meeting will begin at 6 p.m., the MAUSD meeting at 6:15 p.m. and the SVUESD meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The Bennington town floor meeting will follow those sessions.

To join the Zoom meeting - https://svsu.zoom.us/j/86878579658?pwd=S0RiSEZ0UlNkZWx4akZtbUhYOW9JQT09

Meeting ID: 868 7857 9658

Passcode: 437734

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

