Town and school annual meeting floor sessions will begin this weekend, culminating with the annual elections on March 1
The meeting schedules for Southshire towns and local schools includes the following:
BENNINGTON
The town floor session will be held Monday, Feb. 28, beginning at 7:30 p.m. and will be a virtual meeting via Zoom.
To join the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83544527663
To call in to the Zoom meeting: +1 646 558 8656 – Webinar ID: 835 4452 7663 (*9 to “raise hand”)
Information for those wishing to comment during the session can be found on the town website at https://benningtonvt.org/town-meeting-2022/
The floor meeting also will be aired on CAT-TV’s Channel 1085, and streamed via CAT-TV Facebook Live.
Voting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 1 at the Bennington Fire Facility and at the North Bennington office building.
POWNAL
The Pownal floor meeting will be held on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pownal Elementary School.
Voting will from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 1 at Pownal Center Firehouse.
SHAFTSBURY
Shaftsbury will meet virtually via Zoom on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m., to hold a public information hearing.
To join the Zoom meeting -- https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89465464638
Meeting ID: 894 6546 4638
One tap mobile +13017158592,,89465464638# US (Washington DC)
Voting will be held March 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Garage on North Road.
WOODFORD
The Woodford floor meeting is set for Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the town building.
Voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 1, also at the town building.
STAMFORD
The Stamford floor meetings will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the elementary school. The school district floor meeting will follow the town session.
Voting will be March 1, from 10 to 7 p.m., also at the school.
READSBORO
The Readsboro floor meeting is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Central School. Voting will take place March 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., also at the school.
SEARSBURG
The Searsburg school district and town floor meetings will begin at the town office with the school session at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
All spending articles will be voted on from the floor.
The election of officers is set for Tuesday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town office.
SCHOOL MEETINGS
The Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District, Mount Anthony Union School District and the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District annual floor meetings are scheduled back to back on Feb. 28 and will be conducted via Zoom.
The Southwest Tech meeting will begin at 6 p.m., the MAUSD meeting at 6:15 p.m. and the SVUESD meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The Bennington town floor meeting will follow those sessions.
To join the Zoom meeting - https://svsu.zoom.us/j/86878579658?pwd=S0RiSEZ0UlNkZWx4akZtbUhYOW9JQT09
Meeting ID: 868 7857 9658
Passcode: 437734